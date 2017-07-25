Professor Yash Pal is no more; Twitterati share fond memories from ‘Turning Point’

People remembered him as the friendly scientist on the programme Turning Point, a weekly on Doordarshan, where he explained scientific concepts in simple terms. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) People remembered him as the friendly scientist on the programme Turning Point, a weekly on Doordarshan, where he explained scientific concepts in simple terms. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Renowned Indian scientist and academician Professor Yash Pal, also known as Yash Pal Singh, passed away on June 24. While the cause of death has not been determined, the 90-year-old was reportedly a cancer survivor and died at his Noida residence in Uttar Pradesh.

Prof Yash Pal became a cult figure because of the weekly science programme on Doordarshan called Turning Point, which was hosted by thespian Girish Karnad, in which the professor would meticulously explain scientific theories in layman terms.

As the news of his demise spread, condolences poured in on the Internet, especially on the micro-blogging site. Check out some of the reactions here.

RIP Sir #YashPal . The field of Physics will always remember you for your contribution through the study of cosmic rays. pic.twitter.com/PS6tLNIRUw — Noor (@gurnoor_pannu) July 25, 2017

Saddened by the passing away of eminent scientist Prof #YashPal. His contribution to Indian science and academia will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/ZzQihANtmg — Nishi Verma (@nishiverma1980) July 25, 2017

A sad day for India. Rest In Peace Sir.#YashPal http://t.co/OX5w0qGt7F — Sajal Das (@Sajal_Das25) July 25, 2017

RIP sir … First science teacher for many of us.. through #TurningPoint — Vihang Khopkar (@Vingss) July 25, 2017

We grew up watching #TurningPoint on DD :( http://t.co/ASQsCpUUiu — Pragya Vats (@pragyavats) July 25, 2017

Learned a lot of science from Dr. Yashpal in #TurningPoint. Sad day for science. http://t.co/TBHk67n7uk — ronniereloaded (@ronniereloaded) July 25, 2017

#YashPal An illustrious son of India gone.He will be remembered for masterly and balanced views on wide range of topics particularly Physics — MUQARRAB HUSSAINI (@MUQARRABHUSAINI) July 25, 2017

Prof. Yashpal, the Cosmic ray Physics Prof. with the flowing white hair and cigar smoking, who made science simple and popular is no more. — M Somasekhar (@Som_mulugu) July 25, 2017

Pained by Professor Yash Pal’s demise. We have lost a brilliant scientist & academician who made a lasting contribution to Indian education. — Nishant Jain (@jain_sweden) July 25, 2017

I used to watch ‘Turning Point’ in @DDNational bcoz of Prof Yash Pal’s. He was the life of the 30m show. Leant lot coz of him. Naman! — Surasen Goswami (@Surasen3) July 25, 2017

End of an Era, goodbye Prof #YashPal

Science Education & Popularization in India took a ‘Turning Point’ when Prof #YashPal helmed it… pic.twitter.com/22ZCX1RGrA — Teachers of India (@teachersofindia) July 25, 2017

“The field of Physics will always remember you for your contribution through the study of cosmic rays,” “Pained by Professor Yash Pal’s demise. We have lost a brilliant scientist & academician who made a lasting contribution to Indian education,” “I used to watch ‘Turning Point’ in @DDNational bcoz of Prof Yash Pal’s. He was the life of the 30m show. Leant lot coz of him. Naman!” were just some of the messages that poured in for the eminent scholar.

Prof Yash Pal’s contributions to the field of science, particularly in the study of cosmic rays, high-energy physics, astrophysics and development earned him international acclaim. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1976 and Padma Vibhushan in 2013.

He wasn’t just the recipient of India’s second highest civilian honour, but also won many other prestigious accolades, including he Meghnad Saha Medal in 2006 and the Indira Gandhi Prize for Popularization of Science in 2000. He served as the president of the Indian Physics Association and was also the Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University from 2007 to 2012. among several other key positions.

