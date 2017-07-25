Latest News

Professor Yash Pal is no more; Twitterati share fond memories from ‘Turning Point’

Prof Yash Pal became a cult figure because of the weekly science programme on Doordarshan called Turning Point, hosted by thespian Girish Karnad. Many took to Twitter and other social media sites to express their sorrow on the demise of not only a great scientist and academician, but also first teacher for many.

July 25, 2017
Yash Pal, Yash Pal passes away, Turning Point Yash Pal passes away, Turning Point DD Yash Pal dies at 90, Turning Point Yash Pal dies at Noida residence, indian express, indian express news People remembered him as the friendly scientist on the programme Turning Point, a weekly on Doordarshan, where he explained scientific concepts in simple terms. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Renowned Indian scientist and academician Professor Yash Pal, also known as Yash Pal Singh, passed away on June 24. While the cause of death has not been determined, the 90-year-old was reportedly a cancer survivor and died at his Noida residence in Uttar Pradesh.

Prof Yash Pal became a cult figure because of the weekly science programme on Doordarshan called Turning Point, which was hosted by thespian Girish Karnad, in which the professor would meticulously explain scientific theories in layman terms.

As the news of his demise spread, condolences poured in on the Internet, especially on the micro-blogging site. Check out some of the reactions here.

“The field of Physics will always remember you for your contribution through the study of cosmic rays,” “Pained by Professor Yash Pal’s demise. We have lost a brilliant scientist & academician who made a lasting contribution to Indian education,” “I used to watch ‘Turning Point’ in @DDNational bcoz of Prof Yash Pal’s. He was the life of the 30m show. Leant lot coz of him. Naman!” were just some of the messages that poured in for the eminent scholar.

Prof Yash Pal’s contributions to the field of science, particularly in the study of cosmic rays, high-energy physics, astrophysics and development earned him international acclaim. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1976 and Padma Vibhushan in 2013.

He wasn’t just the recipient of India’s second highest civilian honour, but also won many other prestigious accolades, including he Meghnad Saha Medal in 2006 and the Indira Gandhi Prize for Popularization of Science in 2000. He served as the president of the Indian Physics Association and was also the Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University from 2007 to 2012. among several other key positions.

