World Heritage Day: Twitterati celebrate by sharing stunning pics of monuments and an important message

World Heritage Day, also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, has been celebrated every year on April 18 ever since 1982. The International Council on Monuments and Sites’s decision was approved by the United Nations’ General Assembly, with an aim towards increasing awareness about the rich heritage history of the world and to strive towards ensuring protection and preservation of the monuments and sites. Closer home, India has 36 world heritage sites as of now, as approved by the UNESCO. Which is probably why, many Indians took the opportunity to share beautiful pictures of heritage sites on social media, along with the resounding message that it is time to work towards preserving this rich past we have inherited. Additionally, the majestic structures of the Ajanta Caves, the architecture of Kolkata, of Ellora caves, among others, were a vision to behold, no less.

Check out some of the tweets here.

The magnificent monolithic Kailash temple of Ellora carved out of a rock

The mountain it was carved out of is at the back #WorldHeritageDaypic.twitter.com/joLj4QpGcI — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) April 18, 2018

#WorldHeritageDay – Preserve, Protect and Pass on before it is too late! pic.twitter.com/YKN7dLd8X0 — Priya Baskaran (@tspadmapriya) April 18, 2018

International Day for Monuments & Sites aims to raise public awareness about the diversity of the world’s monuments and heritage sites and the efforts required to protect and conserve them. #WorldHeritageDay #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/4FIismJ2IP — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) April 18, 2018

preserve, Protect and Pass on before it is too late.#WorldHeritageDay pic.twitter.com/7CkIwVBqzx — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) April 18, 2018

If there is one place on the face of Earth ,where all the dreams of living men have found a home from the very earliest days when men began the dream of existence…IT IS INDIA 🙏#WorldHeritageDay pic.twitter.com/Y6fEY11hRW — Aarti Sharma (@Aartiii_) April 18, 2018

This #WorldHeritageDay,

Let’s Pledge to Protect Our Glorious Past…!! pic.twitter.com/3NUg8t4Vcp — Piyush Jain (@piyushjain077) April 18, 2018

#WorldHeritageDay

The 1st Buddhist cave monuments at Ajanta date fm 2nd&1st centuries B.C.,many more richly decorated caves were added 2d original gp.The paintings&sculptures of Ajanta, considered masterpieces of Buddhist religious art, have had a considerable artistic influence. pic.twitter.com/S3CmKS5fdU — 🇮🇳नितिन पाटील🇮🇳 (@iNitin_Patil) April 18, 2018

On #WorldHeritageDay, celebrating beautiful #Bengal. The Victoria Memorial, Belur Math, Hazarduari Palace and Darjeeling Toy train are but symbols of so much more that this historical & cultural state offers to the world. pic.twitter.com/MnTHNae3Y0 — Ranajit Mukherjee (@RanajitSpeaks) April 18, 2018

Share with us pictures of the stunning monuments of India that you have in the comments’ section below.

