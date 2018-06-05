World Environment Day 2018: This sand artist from India made a huge sand turtle with plastic bottles to #BeatPlasticPollution

As people across the world have come together to spread the message of sustainable living and containng plastic pollution on WOrld Environment Day today (June 5), an Indian sand-artist’s work in going viral. Sudarsan Pattnaik, popular for his works using sand, made a sand turtle, with installations of plastic bottles at Odisha’s Puri beach to spread the message of #BeatPlasticPollution, which is the theme of this year’s celebrations. His installation has raked in praise and support on social media, especially Twitter. The magnanimous work of art is a scathing social commentary, no less, on our harmful consumption habits that result in disrupting the harmonious natural habitat around us.
This is Pattnaik’s installation.
On #WorldEnvironmentDay :My Sand Turtle with installation of plastic bottles at Puri beach in Odisha with message #BeatPlasticPollution
pic.twitter.com/aSwagzcwEU
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2018
Also, here is a video on its making.
My Biggest Sand Turtle, 50ft long & 30ft wide with installation of plastic bottles at Puri beach in Odisha with message #BeatPlasticPollution for #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/oaz07aYdrO
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2018
Mesmerising, isn’t it?!
