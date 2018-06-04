World Environment Day 2018: Dia Mirza, Alia Bhatt, Saina Nehwal lead the #BeatPlasticPollution campaign in India

World Environment Day 2018: Initiated by Dia Mirza, actors and sports personalities like Alia Bhatt and Saina Nehwal have joined the Beat Plastic Pollution campaign for a greener environment. (Source: Twitter) World Environment Day 2018: Initiated by Dia Mirza, actors and sports personalities like Alia Bhatt and Saina Nehwal have joined the Beat Plastic Pollution campaign for a greener environment. (Source: Twitter)

As the world is gearing up to observe World Environment Day on June 5, celebrities around the globe are coming together to join their forces and spearhead some change, urging people to go green. With a moto of banning single-use plastic, joining hands with the United Nations, celebrities are showing how they’re making the switch from single-use plastic. But it doesn’t change much if only a few are doing it. Hence to let the campaign ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ thrive, they are also challenging three friends to do the same.

You’re it! Join the global game of Tag to #BeatPlasticPollution for #WorldEnvironmentDay – show how you’re making the switch from single-use plastic & challenge 3 friends to do the same: http://t.co/diOnvsuk1g pic.twitter.com/5BCMkYXF07 — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) June 3, 2018

Indian celebs too joined the mission to swap their habits for a greener environment and leading the mission is Dia Mirza, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador from India. Launching the campaign herself, she said yes to eco-friendly sanitary napkins instead of non-biodegradable ones. /she further challenged Raazi actor Alia Bhatt to take up the challenge forward.

Answering to Mirza’s request, Bhatt too joined in the campaign and swapped plastic bottles with stainless steel ones. Challenging fellow actors Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor, the Udta Punjab star, passed on the baton.

#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I’m now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist @deespeak pic.twitter.com/VyI70hggRv — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018

I would like to tag my fellow environment friendly friends 😊😊@Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @sonamakapoor to take up this challenge and and show us how you’ve taken a step away from plastic and towards a more sustainable future.. #BeatPlasticPollution 🙌🙌🙌✅♻️ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018

Arjun Kapoor too joined the campaign and challenged other actors like Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.

It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I’ve replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It’s convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma @RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/JNWbIgiVU8 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 3, 2018

Other actors like Juhi Chawla, Aditi Rao Hydari too joined the campaign.

I am joining Rally for Rivers & United Nations to beat plastic pollution. Are you with me to try every bit to eliminate all single use plastic from our world? @rallyforrivers @UN @UNinIndia pic.twitter.com/JYHQbFyGWe — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 2, 2018

From the world of sports, 2018 Commonwealth Games old medallists Saina Nehwal and Manika Batra too joined the campaign.

The movement to beat plastic pollution is growing and I urge you to http://t.co/nBnPP29oav can#BeatPlasticPollution by sharing a video or photo on this #WorldEnvironmentDay .I would like to challenge my friends to spread this initiative @parupallik @PRANNOYHSPRI @GuruSaiDutt1 🍃 pic.twitter.com/0l48nAIrA8 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 3, 2018

Thank you so much @rjraunac for the challenge and I am up for it. I promise that from now onwards my journey will be #SaafJourney and i will minimise plastic use. I further challenge @nehaaggarwal to #BeatPlasticPollution warna @RedFMIndia wale #RailBanaDenge. pic.twitter.com/ncCh7HVcHX — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) June 4, 2018

This is significant as India will be hosting the World Environment Day this year, which is one of the most important days observed by the UN worldwide. The theme for the year 2018 is “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

With plastic making up ten per cent of the total waste generated, half of it used is disposable or single-use. This presents a major problem as it is non-renewable and its manufacture and destruction exposes individuals and environment to many toxins, including carcinogens.

