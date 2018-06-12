Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

#WorldDayAgainstChildLabour: Tweeple say NO to child labour and YES to education

World Day Against Child Labour: This year, the aim is to improve the safety and health of young workers as well as to eradicate the concept of child labour. Check out some tweets here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 4:10:12 pm
#WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, twitter reacts, people against child labour, child labour and unicef, what is WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, what is child labour, child labour, indian express, indian express news Using the hashtag #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, Twitterati decided to support the cause. (Source: Getty Images)
Related News

The World Day Against Child Labour was launched by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2002. The focus of the day was to draw attention to the global extent of child labour and acknowledge the efforts taken to eliminate it. Every year on June 12, governments, local authorities, civil societies, workers and employers of various organisations highlight the issue and define guidelines to help children, who fall under the category. Each year, a different theme highlights the goal to fight child labour.

This year, the aim is to improve the safety and health of young workers as well as to eradicate the concept of child labour. It has been started in a joint campaign by World Day Against Child Labour and the World Day for Safety and Health at Work to accelerate the move and achieve Sustainable Development Goal target 8.8 of safe and secure working environments for all workers by 2030 and SDG target 8.7 of ending all forms of child labour by 2025, as stated by the official UN website. Joining the brigade, many people on social media decided to support the cause. The official Twitter handle of UNICEF India also shared a heartfelt tweet.

Many organisations and known people joined the trend and used the hashtag #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour to encourage others to fight against child labour. Here are some anti-child labour tweets that people posted:

What are your thoughts about the day? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now