WorldDayAgainstChildLabour: Tweeple say NO to child labour and YES to education

Using the hashtag #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, Twitterati decided to support the cause. (Source: Getty Images) Using the hashtag #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, Twitterati decided to support the cause. (Source: Getty Images)

The World Day Against Child Labour was launched by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2002. The focus of the day was to draw attention to the global extent of child labour and acknowledge the efforts taken to eliminate it. Every year on June 12, governments, local authorities, civil societies, workers and employers of various organisations highlight the issue and define guidelines to help children, who fall under the category. Each year, a different theme highlights the goal to fight child labour.

This year, the aim is to improve the safety and health of young workers as well as to eradicate the concept of child labour. It has been started in a joint campaign by World Day Against Child Labour and the World Day for Safety and Health at Work to accelerate the move and achieve Sustainable Development Goal target 8.8 of safe and secure working environments for all workers by 2030 and SDG target 8.7 of ending all forms of child labour by 2025, as stated by the official UN website. Joining the brigade, many people on social media decided to support the cause. The official Twitter handle of UNICEF India also shared a heartfelt tweet.

Karan Harpal was only 10 years old when he had to start working in a brick kiln.

Fortunately, he was rescued and now three years later is studying in Class 8 in Khusra Munda Schoo,l Bolangir, #Odisha

On #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour let’s ensure #ForEveryChild, childhood pic.twitter.com/Q8ryaKy6UI — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 12, 2018

Many organisations and known people joined the trend and used the hashtag #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour to encourage others to fight against child labour. Here are some anti-child labour tweets that people posted:

Say No To Child Labour. Kids Are Supposed To Polish Their Skills, Not Your Shoes. 🙏 #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/AF5ldaihup — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) June 12, 2018

Every child deserves the right to build a future filled with hope and promise. Join us in the fight to ensure that Child Labour is eradicated. Report any instance of child labour you see. #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour #PunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/8qVvPq6omx — Punjab Police (@PunjabPolice) June 11, 2018

I urge all to take a pledge to help a child in fighting the most dangerous form of abuse. Stop Child Labour! #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour Shri @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/OEYo8zaAdp — sangeeta srivastava (@SangeetaSrileo) June 12, 2018

Every child has a right to a fun and love-filled childhood.

This #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, let’s aim to stop child labour in Indian and all over the world and give wings to the dreams of children everywhere.#StopChildLabour_saysStRamRahim #StopChildLabour

# pic.twitter.com/l3Klwxi76X — Koomar Shah (@KoomarShah) June 12, 2018

What are your thoughts about the day? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd