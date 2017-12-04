Top Stories

With the year coming to an end, #2017ISTheYearIFinally began trending on Twitter

Our favourite of the lot is that of a man who tweeted out a black and white wedding photograph with the caption "#2017WasTheYearThatIFinally reunited with my true love after 35 years apart."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2017 9:46 pm
While many of you have begun seeing the “Just one month to go in 2017 and all we have done is tag our best friend on memes” memes already on your Facebook and Twitter timelines, a hashtag that has meanwhile started to trend is #2017IsTheYearIFinally’. With barely a month left for 2018 to begin and Christmas festive feels kicking in, the winters seem to have sent people into ‘introspection’ mode.

While the hashtag began trending on the micro-blogging site, people were quick to share their stories, which were mostly funny, some reflective, some political and others emotional. Our favourite of the lot is that of a man who tweeted out a black-and-white wedding photograph with the caption, “#2017WasTheYearThatIFinally reunited with my true love after 35 years apart.” He followed it up with tweeting a picture of them both after they re-united. Yes, it really gave us the feels.

Others went for the obvious Trump references and many came up with realistic and humorous ones. “#2017WasTheYearThatIFinally realised that all my dreams had come true…but only in my dreams,” “#2017WasTheYearThatIFinally started making memes,” “#2017WasTheYearThatIFinally grew up, or had grown up thoughts, maybe for one minute. Oh never mind,” “#2017WasTheYearThatIFinally made a major life decision…and then forgot all about it,” were some others doing the rounds of the Internet. Check more of the stories and witty one-liners people came up with, here.

