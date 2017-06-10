When Shah Rukh Khan replied to Sejal: SRK’s funny tweet proves he is the king of humour

When Shah Rukh replied to Sejal! (Source: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter) When Shah Rukh replied to Sejal! (Source: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make his way back to the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’s next movie. Also starring Anushka Sharma, the film is touted to be a romantic travel splendour. There was a lot of speculation on social media about the title of the movie, which had allegedly been mused over thrice — from The Ring to Rehnuma and then Raula. After a lot of guessing game on social media, its title was finally revealed on June 9 along with the poster, and changed to Jab Harry Met Sejal!

The two stars also took to Twitter to share the poster. Check it out here.

No sooner did the film’s poster drop on social media networking sites, people started trolling the name with one even saying that it could win the award for the “worst movie title of the year”. With all the jokes and memes that followed, a girl named Sejal Badala tweeted out to Shah Rukh saying, “@iamsrk thanks for turning me into a meme.”

@iamsrk thanks for turning me into a meme. — Sejal Badala (@badala_sejal) June 10, 2017

But, King Khan was not one bit taken aback. Instead, he left everyone baffled with his witty response to her. It is no surprise that the King Khan has a way with words and the 51-year-old’s tweet proved it yet again. “I am so sorry Sejal Badala. Hope u like my next film title better..it’s called ‘Badala oops Badle ki Aag’,” he wrote.

I am so sorry Sejal Badala. Hope u like my next film title better..it’s called “Badala oops Badle ki Aag” http://t.co/7cX23EaSH8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 10, 2017

She then tweeted back to him with another meme.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA THIS CAN BE A BETTER ONE? pic.twitter.com/DmqFfKzVdb — Sejal Badala (@badala_sejal) June 10, 2017

And Tanmay Bhat joined in too.

He’s not going to reply Again seju — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) June 10, 2017

Doesn’t SRK’s tweet prove he is the unbeatable king of humour?

