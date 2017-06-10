Latest News

When Shah Rukh Khan replied to Sejal: SRK’s funny tweet proves he is the king of humour

It is no surprise that Shah Rukh Khan has a way with words and the 51-year-old's tweet proved it yet again.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2017 4:50 pm
When Shah Rukh replied to Sejal! (Source: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make his way back to the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’s next movie. Also starring Anushka Sharma, the film is touted to be a romantic travel splendour. There was a lot of speculation on social media about the title of the movie, which had allegedly been mused over thrice — from The Ring to Rehnuma and then Raula. After a lot of guessing game on social media, its title was finally revealed on June 9 along with the poster, and changed to Jab Harry Met Sejal!

ALSO READ | SRK, Anushka and Imtiaz’s new film is ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’; Twitterati baffled about 2 films in 1!

The two stars also took to Twitter to share the poster. Check it out here.

No sooner did the film’s poster drop on social media networking sites, people started trolling the name with one even saying that it could win the award for the “worst movie title of the year”. With all the jokes and memes that followed, a girl named Sejal Badala tweeted out to Shah Rukh saying, “@iamsrk thanks for turning me into a meme.”

But, King Khan was not one bit taken aback. Instead, he left everyone baffled with his witty response to her. It is no surprise that the King Khan has a way with words and the 51-year-old’s tweet proved it yet again. “I am so sorry Sejal Badala. Hope u like my next film title better..it’s called ‘Badala oops Badle ki Aag’,” he wrote.

She then tweeted back to him with another meme.

And Tanmay Bhat joined in too.

Doesn’t SRK’s tweet prove he is the unbeatable king of humour?

