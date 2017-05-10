When NEET aspirants in Kerala appeared for the exam, this mosque turned shelter for waiting parents

This photo of the parents waiting in the place of worship has gone viral on Facebook, generating mass positive response and warmth. (Source: Yousuf Pulappatta Vynippadath/Facebook) This photo of the parents waiting in the place of worship has gone viral on Facebook, generating mass positive response and warmth. (Source: Yousuf Pulappatta Vynippadath/Facebook)

While the recently conducted National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Kannur district in Kerala came in news for not exactly the best of reasons, this photo from the day of the exam will warm your heart. As aspirants and parents flocked Sivagiri school in Aluva, a mosque located near the centre opened its doors for parents to wait while their children appeared for the exam.

A photo of the parents waiting at the place of worship has gone viral on Facebook, generating mass positive response and warmth.

The CBSE NEET exam, which was conducted on May 7, came under the scanner for its strict and insensitive checking of students, that even resulted in a female aspirant being asked to remove her innerwear. Which is why, this news comes as a positive one at that.

According to the Facebook post, Muhammad Navas, the secretary of Vadihira Islami Trust, was coming out of the mosque along with his friends after offering the morning prayers when they saw a lot of people and vehicles around the examination centre. The Facebook post says that Navas learnt these people had come from far-off places and because they had to reach the centre on time, many had even forgotten to eat or drink anything properly. With it being a Sunday, there weren’t a lot of chances for them to get to eat anything because almost all the shops were shut. But Navas requested one of the teashop owners, whom he knew, to open his shop and make some tea and snacks for the waiting parents.

No sooner, the office-bearers of the Trust and Welfare officials arranged for drinking water for the parents from about 3km away. Further, they arranged soft-drinks, facilities in nearby houses to use washrooms and much more to ensure their comfort, while they waited for their children to come out of the examination halls.

