‘Don’t listen to your parents’ — When Markandey Katju gave relationship advice on Facebook and it worked!

This is what happened when former justice Markandey Katju gave relationship advice. (Source: File Photo) This is what happened when former justice Markandey Katju gave relationship advice. (Source: File Photo)

As much as India claims to be a progressive and liberal place to be in, caste and religious differences continue to plague the country even today. Often, khap panchayats and honour killings make front page headlines. Now with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, moral police on the look out for young couples will be on the loose too. Which is when former justice Markandey Katju’s Facebook post comes indeed as a delightful surprise. It seems Katju gave relationship advice to a girl two years ago and it worked!

This girl contacted the former justice telling him about the parents of her boyfriend who were averse to their relationship because of her Dalit status. But after she followed Katju’s advice, she is now happily married to her then-boyfriend. “I replied saying that she should now tell the boy to choose between her or his parents, as it was not fair to keep her hanging forever,” he wrote. And after two years she has now contacted him again to thank him and ask for his blessings.

ALSO READ | Sushma Swaraj responds to Sikh man’s cry for help from Saudi Arabia on Twitter

Read the Facebook post here.

“A Pleasant Surprise

In June 2014 I received a fb message from a Scheduled caste girl studying M.Tech. in Delhi who was friendly with an upper caste boy for about 7 years. She told me that the boy’s parents refused to give their consent to marriage of the two since she was a dalit.

She asked me what should she do ? I replied saying that she should now tell the boy to choose between her or his parents, as it was not fair to keep her hanging forever.

Today morning I received a pleasant surprise. She sent me another fb message. I am quoting her messages and my replies below She has permitted me to publish her story without giving any personal details :

Hello Sir,

Remember me , I am the one who mailed you few years back regarding my confusion of being in a relationship with a agarwal boy as dey were not ready for our wedding as I belong to SC community.

Sir, I am very happy to share with you that I got married to d same guy with all the blessings from both the families.

I need blessing from u all well.

9:55am

Markandey Katju

Congratulations. And my salute to your husband who took the manly step of defying his silly casteist parents. I wish all Indians become like you two, free of casteism. May I publish your story on my fb page ? It will be an inspiration to others. Have your husbands parents accepted you ? If not, I can personally come and try to persuade them.

.

Yes sir…earlier I was very stressed but now my inlaws are very happy n they have fully accepted me and they treat me as if m dere daughter.

I will me more then happy if u visit my inlaws place for dinner.

.

Markandey Katju

But where do you live ? I am going abroad on 21st February and will return after about 3 months. You have not mentioned whether I can publish your story on fb.

.

I am from—…n presently living in—i…you may publish my story without any of my personal detail.

Seen by— at 11:04am.

.

Markandey Katju

O.K.

.

I am very happy for this young couple, and recommend all upper caste boys and girls to marry dalits or persons of another religion if they love them. Dont listen to your parents or other relatives and caste/community members if they object. Their heads are full of feudal, casteist and communal crap. Rebel against them, even if you face difficulties. Our country must destroy the curse of casteism and communalism if it is to progress.”

Sample some of the reactions his post garnered on Facebook.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd