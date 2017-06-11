Latest News

When Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son called him an “injustice crusader” in his birthday wish

People on Twitter tried to make sense of Tejashwi Yadav‏'s emotional message.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 11, 2017 9:43 pm
He celebrated his birthday with his family at midnight. (Source: Tejashwi Yadav‏/ Twitter)

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday. Wishing the veteran politician were his family members, party workers and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. But there was one wish to the leader that gained a lot of attention on Twitter, however, not for all the right reason.

Prasad celebrated his birthday with family members at the stroke of midnight by cutting a cake. His younger son and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav‏ shared a few pictures of him cutting the cake and wrote a heartfelt message wishing his father. However, one look at the message and one would realise he got a little carried away — overflow of emotions.

Wishing his father he wrote, “Wishing a very Happy B’day to Lion hearted, Injustice crusader, Socialist patriarch & Messiah of poor Sh. @laluprasadrjd Ji. Proud of you dad [SIC].”

Well, yes, the message instantly became a butt of jokes and Tweeple could not ignore “Injustice crusader”. Was he trying to funny, or was he being honest? People took note of it and reminded Yadav about his Lalu Prasad Yadav’s involvement in the fodder scam.

While many took note of the ‘behind the scene’ of his birthday celebrations, be it double AC or need for tidying-up, people clearly found their fodder for jokes!

His party too planned to celebrate Yadav’s birthday at the residence of his wife where a giant 70-pound cake was be cut by him. CM Nitish Kumar drove to the house of former chief minister Rabri Devi at 10 Circular road to wish him on his birthday.

