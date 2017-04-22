Latest News
  • When common sense evaporates: Twitterati have hilarious response after TN minister uses thermocol to cover dam to ‘save water’!

When common sense evaporates: Twitterati have hilarious response after TN minister uses thermocol to cover dam to ‘save water’!

Eureka!

By: Trends Desks | Kolkata | Updated: April 22, 2017 10:20 pm
tamil nadu, thermocol, tamil nadu minister thermocol plan, Sellur K Raju, tn minister use thermocol to cover dam, thermocol to cover river, thermocol to save water, thermocol to stop evaporation, tamil nadu news, india news, odd news, bizarre news, latest news,. indian express, Sellur K Raju even invited journalists to unveil his plans! (Source: Twitter)

Water conservation is essential and everyone must play their role to save water. And in a crisis like the drought, saving water is the need of the hour to curtail wastage. But in a bizarre move, Tamil Nadu Co-operatives Minister Sellur K Raju went few notches ahead to save water when he tried his best to stop evaporation. Yes, the minister in his sincere effort used thermocols to cover an entire dam surface to stop the natural process!

According to Raju, the ‘innovative’ method is effective and it curtails evaporation. He also added that the method has been tried in foreign countries and private water bodies. So, the Tamil Nadu PWD floated Rs 10 lakh worth thermocol sheets in Vaigai reservoir to prevent loss of water due to evaporation on Friday. But, ta-da, the plan drifted away! Due to the heavy gust of wind, all the afloat sheets stuck with tapes and sticks were swept away.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu farmers drink urine in protest: Netizens join in, call upon PM Modi to intervene

Watch the entire episode here

Not only that, Raju even invited journalists across the state to publicise his new ‘technology’ and conversation act. When reporters asked him about the idea he merely said the “thermocol covering technology” was received from a “source”, PTI reported.

ALSO READ | This Tamil Nadu teacher sold her jewellery to transform the classroom for students

Pictures of him in action trying to stop evaporation was shared on the Internet widely and Netizens completely lost it. While a few slammed him for his ‘stupidity’, there were many who lauded him for his ‘efforts’ and also a few who said he deserved a “Nobel Prize” for innovation! And for meme-makers, he became fodder!

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 10:13 pm
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 22: Latest News