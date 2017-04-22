When common sense evaporates: Twitterati have hilarious response after TN minister uses thermocol to cover dam to ‘save water’!

Sellur K Raju even invited journalists to unveil his plans! (Source: Twitter) Sellur K Raju even invited journalists to unveil his plans! (Source: Twitter)

Water conservation is essential and everyone must play their role to save water. And in a crisis like the drought, saving water is the need of the hour to curtail wastage. But in a bizarre move, Tamil Nadu Co-operatives Minister Sellur K Raju went few notches ahead to save water when he tried his best to stop evaporation. Yes, the minister in his sincere effort used thermocols to cover an entire dam surface to stop the natural process!

According to Raju, the ‘innovative’ method is effective and it curtails evaporation. He also added that the method has been tried in foreign countries and private water bodies. So, the Tamil Nadu PWD floated Rs 10 lakh worth thermocol sheets in Vaigai reservoir to prevent loss of water due to evaporation on Friday. But, ta-da, the plan drifted away! Due to the heavy gust of wind, all the afloat sheets stuck with tapes and sticks were swept away.

Rs 10 lakh was spent on buying thermocol sheets to prevent water evaporation !! See the footage, how they flew away. Full comedy. pic.twitter.com/Llofvl3yRu — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) April 22, 2017

Not only that, Raju even invited journalists across the state to publicise his new ‘technology’ and conversation act. When reporters asked him about the idea he merely said the “thermocol covering technology” was received from a “source”, PTI reported.

Pictures of him in action trying to stop evaporation was shared on the Internet widely and Netizens completely lost it. While a few slammed him for his ‘stupidity’, there were many who lauded him for his ‘efforts’ and also a few who said he deserved a “Nobel Prize” for innovation! And for meme-makers, he became fodder!

When common sense evaporated !!!

Tamil Nadu state minister floats thermocol worth 10 lakh rupees to stop evaporation LOL😂😊 pic.twitter.com/AExYegLfUQ — smit shah (@smitshah173) April 22, 2017

Instead of using thermocol sheets to cover the entire dam, how about using a huge tarpaulin sheet to cover the sun. Problem solved#Tamilnadu — Sujith Kumar (@sujithkumar13) April 22, 2017

#Tamilnadu minister floating thermocol sheets at Vaigai reservoir #Madurai to prevent water evaporation !! Please give him noble prize….. pic.twitter.com/xQCJQGIqTV — Gini Khan (@giniromet) April 22, 2017

#TamilNadu govt spend 10 lakhs to buy 300 thermocol sheets to cover #Vaigai dam. #ADMK minister should be awarded #NobelPrize for this. — Baskar Mookkan (@bhaskar_mookkan) April 22, 2017

Flash:TN Minister’s idea of placing thermocol to check water loss, to be inscribed on Tanjore Temple’s wall for the gen-next to learn. — Siddharth Rao (@Kappal_vyabari) April 22, 2017

#thermocol

channels should thank Minister for free entertainment clips during week end. No wonder the politicians complain media trial — Harassed CItizen (@CitizenHarassed) April 22, 2017

On Earth Day, meet the loony eco-warriors.

And tell them that Thermocol is not biodegradable!! http://t.co/LS2Vgd9IGT — Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) April 22, 2017

Sticking the thermocol boards with the cello tape is the highlight 😂@sumanthraman pic.twitter.com/zuWeXkWlJg — Chennai Memes (@MemesChennai) April 22, 2017

Hope they dont wear cooling glass to SUN.Thermocol covering lake to prevent evaporation — Rajesh Varma (@Rajeshmindstar) April 22, 2017

#TnPolitics #FateOfTnPopole Unstable government and illiterate ministers. How the hell you can even stop water evaporation with thermocol. pic.twitter.com/t8TxqXWXyo — kumaravadivel (@kumarvadivel) April 21, 2017

#Thermocol + Brown cello tape = Evaporated common sense😂 — Rajashree Rajaram (@RajashreeRRamya) April 22, 2017

Number ONE idiot and useless fellow #SellurRaju #AIADMK – Spent 10 lkhs for thermocol sheet at #VaigaiDam pic.twitter.com/88dCiMwqZD — Madhusudhan (@Madhu_TheAuteur) April 22, 2017

Brilliant idea by the TN minister to stop water evaporation in a vast area. Used just few thermocol & cellotapes. 🤦🏻‍♂️ http://t.co/UzD1EBbJdd — Shiva (@shankishiva) April 22, 2017

