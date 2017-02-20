‘What’s the weirdest food you have eaten?’ — Indian Twitter user’s question results in bewildering responses

What was the weirdest food that you had? (Source: Pinterest) What was the weirdest food that you had? (Source: Pinterest)

Many will agree that gastronomy is an art. Choosing to cook, serve and relish good food is something that almost all of us love to do. If not the cooking part, then at least the relishing bit of it. But when a Twitter user on Indian Twitter space recently asked the question — What’s the wierdest food you have ever ate, the micro-blogging site was replete with answers that will knock your senses off! Yes, no surprises here, people came up with the most absurd dishes they have ever tasted, leaving you to wonder how did they survive through the ordeal of eating it.

But being the relief that humour is, there were users who decided to balance out the whackiness in the Twitter thread with funny responses like “mummy ki gaali” (mother’s scoldings) and “dhoka” (betrayal) — being the quintessential desi that they are.

But responses nevertheless ranged from bat meat, water snail roast to even something called “khoon ki sabzi” (dish of blood) that the user claimed it was “actually what it sounds.”

If you think your hostel’s boring dal-chawal is atrocious, then you’ll start relishing it from now on, after seeing these Twitter users’ replies. Sample some of the Twitter reactions here.

Water snail roast http://t.co/KVQNQd8r0H — Lost and Delirious (@CliffofDovers) February 19, 2017

@Atheist_Krishna mummy ki chappal — Kanishka Rathore (@KpsrRocks) February 19, 2017

This is blasphemy. Kathal ki sabji is Vegitarians chicken. http://t.co/EdfSVdBGWC — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 19, 2017

@Atheist_Krishna maa ki gaaliya ?? roz hi khata hu — Teetotaler Bewda (@Aiyyash_Billa) February 19, 2017

@Atheist_Krishna OK so I’m not even kidding here but it was “khoon ki sabzi”. And yes it’s actually what it sounds. — Chanandler Bong (@UnrealAbhi) February 19, 2017

@Atheist_Krishna khud k hath k bnai hui roti?? — nakhrilichori-HMP?? (@21psmon) February 19, 2017

