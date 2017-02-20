Trending News

  • ‘What’s the weirdest food you have eaten?’ — Indian Twitter user’s question results in bewildering responses

‘What’s the weirdest food you have eaten?’ — Indian Twitter user’s question results in bewildering responses

From 'mummy ki chappal' to bat meat, Twitter users seem to have tasted some really absurd 'dishes'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2017 5:35 pm
weird food, wierd dishes, weird dishes across the world, absurd food across the world, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending in india What was the weirdest food that you had? (Source: Pinterest)

Many will agree that gastronomy is an art. Choosing to cook, serve and relish good food is something that almost all of us love to do. If not the cooking part, then at least the relishing bit of it. But when a Twitter user on Indian Twitter space recently asked the question — What’s the wierdest food you have ever ate, the micro-blogging site was replete with answers that will knock your senses off! Yes, no surprises here, people came up with the most absurd dishes they have ever tasted, leaving you to wonder how did they survive through the ordeal of eating it.

ALSO READ | ‘Ye to duty hai meri’ — The story of a CISF officer’s timely help is winning hearts on Twitter

But being the relief that humour is, there were users who decided to balance out the whackiness in the Twitter thread with funny responses like “mummy ki gaali” (mother’s scoldings) and “dhoka” (betrayal) — being the quintessential desi that they are.

ALSO READ |This spoof video of Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi ‘singing’ ‘Aa Dekhe Zara’ is breaking the Internet

But responses nevertheless ranged from bat meat, water snail roast to even something called “khoon ki sabzi” (dish of blood) that the user claimed it was “actually what it sounds.”

ALSO READ | This guy’s ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter and he graded it with red pen marks

If you think your hostel’s boring dal-chawal is atrocious, then you’ll start relishing it from now on, after seeing these Twitter users’ replies. Sample some of the Twitter reactions here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 20: Latest News