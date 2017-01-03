What are Rahul Gandhi and Salman Khan’s new year resolutions? #CelebResolutions2017 tells you

Celebrity resolutions, this! Celebrity resolutions, this!

It’s a new year, and once we’re done with the partying and the hangovers, suitably sober and sombre, we’re reading to take on a whole new year of our lives and revolutionise it. Part of the revolution is making a resolve to do something – the ‘famous New Year Resolutions’. People love to make resolutions, most of which they forget soon enough, break or carry forward to the next year.

And as it happens, such resolutions and the aftermath is fairly cyclical. They are those unrealistic goals people already know they are not going to achieve! But let’s just say that humans are optimistic beings.

This year, many of us have made similar resolves – to lose weight, to eat healthy, to read more, to travel… And since we live in the Digital Era, a documentation of the said resolution on a social media platform is must. All through January 1, New Year Resolutions was trending online, which is probably what prompted digital entertainment channel The Viral Fever to improvise on the topic, with a twist!

They came up with resolutions for celebrities this year, while taking a friendly dig at them and their idiosyncracies. The trend picked up in no time and #CelebrityResolutions2017 is the hashtag hundreds of people have been using to share their two cents on what resolutions should celebrities take.

Inevitably, Salman Khan and Rahul Gandhi are two famous figures most people have hand-picked and their posts will leave you in splits. “Salman Khan: Being (Atleast a) ‘HUMAN’,” wrote a user. “Salman Khan : Will not make my father say sorry this year,” wrote another. “Rahul Gandhi: Abb se Chotta Bheem nhi dekhunga,” came another.

Check out some of the most hilarious ones here.

Bobby Deol: Will not play Gupt whole night. #CelebResolutions2017 — Abhik (@babumossai) January 2, 2017

Rahul Gandhi: Abb se Chotta Bheem nhi dekhunga #CelebResolutions2017 — Anubhav Tewari (@anubhavt_) January 2, 2017

Shikhar Dhawan : To not get out in the first over. #CelebResolutions2017 — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) January 2, 2017

KRK- No more reviews this year.#CelebResolutions2017. — Garvit Sharma (@garv_sh) January 2, 2017

Salman Khan: I won’t let my driver drive my car and run over people.#CelebResolutions2017 — Ankur Singh (@TheSinghAnkur) January 2, 2017

Uday Chopra : To win best debutant award this year#CelebResolutions2017 — RanjeeTroll (@life_hacker23) January 2, 2017

I’ll Do These Kind Of Exposes In Temples So That There’re No Shoes For People To Throw At Me. #CelebResolutions2017pic.twitter.com/NHcr7gMekw — Arvind Kejriwal (@TroluKejri) January 2, 2017

Salman Khan : To reduce traffic on roads, I will drive my 🚗 only on footpaths and pavements 😎#CelebResolutions2017 — Kaushik (@i_k_b) January 2, 2017

Have a celebrity resolution to share? Tell us in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd