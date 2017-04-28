West Bengal university students wrote old Hindi love songs on exam answer sheet; protest after failing

Out of the 72 students who sat for the exam late last year, only one passed the exam, as per the results that were declared in January, this year.(Source: File photo for representational purpose) Out of the 72 students who sat for the exam late last year, only one passed the exam, as per the results that were declared in January, this year.(Source: File photo for representational purpose)

While there are students aspiring to become lawyers and strong advocates of human rights and freedoms, there are others, say like those in a law college, who decided to write their break-up stories on their fourth semester exam answer sheets.

According to a Hindustan Times report, 10 students from Balurghat Law College near Malda decided to share their love stories gone awry in the form of old Hindi and Bengali songs and shayari (couplets). Those who couldn’t channel their pain through songs, decided to take resort in writing down abuses on their answer sheets. It might not seem surprising now, but out of the 72 students who sat for the exam late last year, only one passed the exam, as per the results that were declared in January, this year.

ALSO READ | Baahubali 2: Have you filled out a leave form yet? Social media’s way ahead of you!

Further, the authorities also apparently decided to suspend the ten students, who when they came to know their “Tu shayar hain main teri shayeri..”, “O kakhono amar katha sune chole na, o sudhu nijer kothai chale (she does not listen to what I say, she follows her own whims)” did not fetch them marks decided to protest against the ‘improper evaluation’ of their papers.

“It is clear from the answer sheets that the students didn’t have the foggiest idea of the answers. They wrote nonsense and even abusive language to kill time in the hall. They should have a clear idea what is legal and what is illegal. Vandalising an institution is also illegal,” the vice chancellor of Gour Bhanga University was quoted saying by HT.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 28, 2017 2:25 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd