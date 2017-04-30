After video of security guard singing Gujarati song goes viral, RJ connects him with music directors

Her gesture was truly amazing. (Source: Imraan Ibraheem/Twitter) Her gesture was truly amazing. (Source: Imraan Ibraheem/Twitter)

Talent can be found anywhere. Contrary to what we feel, talent and fame need not go together. It is the latter that follows the former and not the other way round. You can stumble upon a brilliant piece of writing or a melodious voice from a corner you least expected to find it from. However, discovering such talents is not always an easy task, and several remain unacknowledged.

But for Ratan Gadhavi, life took a fortunate twist. The security guard who seemed miles away from any possibility of recognition few days back, is today basking in appreciation. In a video where the the guard can be seen singing ‘Gori Radha ne Kalo Kaan’ from the 2016 Gujarati film, Wrong Side Raju, is now gong viral, owing to his powerful voice. In the video, the 20-year-old Gadhavi can be seen sitting in a chair, and effortlessly and evocatively singing the song.

Watch the video here.

Unlike other viral videos that mostly end up making circles on social media and shared, this one got the due it deserved. RJ Devaki, a radio jockey with RedFM 93.5 in Ahmedabad went a step further, and managed to get in touch with him. The RJ later invited him to her morning show, and quite fittingly titled it, ‘Anmol Ratan’. She went live on Facebook from her studio, and introduced the singer to the world. Devika chatted with him and also requested him to sing few Hindi and Sufi songs. Gadhavi, who has no formal training, managed to sing each one of them unimaginable ease. Supremely impressed with his talent, Devika later connected him to the film’s music directors- Sachin-Jigar. Sachin was so taken by Gadhavi’s singing prowess, that he expressed his desire to work with him.

You can watch the video here.

The radio jockey also took to Instagram to share her excitement.

I m so glad that I cld make #AnmolRatan sing live to @sachinjigar n Sachin loved his voice n expressed his wish to work together in future….. Any talent will find stage with me on @redfmindia @nisha_narayanan @herain_patel @cinemanabhishek thank u for connecting A post shared by Devaki (@rjdevaki) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

Meet this Anmol talented #RatanGadhavi # SocialMedia #ViralStar tomo in my show @pratikgandhiofficial @mikhilmusale27 @cinemanabhishek @redfmindia A post shared by Devaki (@rjdevaki) on Apr 26, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

Her gesture was hugely appreciated by the people. Here are some of the reactions.

@RJdevaki You guys are doing best work by finding this type of talent and giving them platform. Thank you Devaki 😊 #Anmol_Ratan — Urvashi Radadiya (@UrvashiRadadiya) April 27, 2017

Just listened his interview with @RJdevaki 2 Days Back on @RedFM_Ahmedabad and glad to know that @SachinJigarLive appreciate the talent. http://t.co/AUZvxPcXSg — Amit Panchal (@AmitHPanchal) April 29, 2017

