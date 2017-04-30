Latest News

After video of security guard singing Gujarati song goes viral, RJ connects him with music directors

The music directors even indicated that they may work with the guy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 30, 2017 7:14 pm
viral video of security guard singing, Rj devaki helps a security guard, video of security guard singing gujrati song, sachin jigar, indian express, indian express news Her gesture was truly amazing. (Source: Imraan Ibraheem/Twitter)

Talent can be found anywhere. Contrary to what we feel, talent and fame need not go together. It is the latter that follows the former and not the other way round. You can stumble upon a brilliant piece of writing or a melodious voice from a corner you least expected to find it from. However, discovering such talents is not always an easy task, and several remain unacknowledged.

But for Ratan Gadhavi, life took a fortunate twist. The security guard who seemed miles away from any possibility of recognition few days back, is today basking in appreciation. In a video where the the guard can be seen singing ‘Gori Radha ne Kalo Kaan’ from the 2016 Gujarati film, Wrong Side Raju, is now gong viral, owing to his powerful voice. In the video, the 20-year-old Gadhavi can be seen sitting in a chair, and effortlessly and evocatively singing the song.

Watch the video here.

Unlike other viral videos that mostly end up making circles on social media and shared, this one got the due it deserved. RJ Devaki, a radio jockey with RedFM 93.5 in Ahmedabad went a step further, and managed to get in touch with him. The RJ later invited him to her morning show, and quite fittingly titled it, ‘Anmol Ratan’. She went live on Facebook from her studio, and introduced the singer to the world. Devika chatted with him and also requested him to sing few Hindi and Sufi songs. Gadhavi, who has no formal training, managed to sing each one of them unimaginable ease. Supremely impressed with his talent, Devika later connected him to the film’s music directors- Sachin-Jigar. Sachin was so taken by Gadhavi’s singing prowess, that he expressed his desire to work with him.

You can watch the video here.

The radio jockey also took to Instagram to share her excitement.

Her gesture was hugely appreciated by the people. Here are some of the reactions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 30: Latest News