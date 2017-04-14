WATCH: To beat the heat, King Cobra takes refuge inside a fridge at a Telangana home!

To escape from the heat the poor animal took shelter in the fridge. (Source: Youtube) To escape from the heat the poor animal took shelter in the fridge. (Source: Youtube)

As the temperature is on the rise, many a time we have thought of ending up inside the fridge, just to get some respite. But what if someone could curl up inside the cool refrigerator, something like a snake? Well, it really happened in Telangana.

A little girl got the shock of her life when she opened the refrigerator door to get some cold water. Just the mere mention of snakes can scare the living daylights out of the most of us, now just imagine seeing a slimy snake coiling inside your own fridge!

The incident took place in the Sircilla town of the state and it drew a lot of attention. Many gathered to see 4-foot-long king cobra literally chilling inside a fridge in Sanjeevaiah Nagar of the town. After a few hours, with the help of a snake-catcher, the poor reptile was rescued. The videos of the animal looking for a cooler place to beat the heat have now gone viral across social media platforms.

A similar incident happened last month when a parched cobra was seen drinking water from a bottle in Karnataka. The unusual site hit international headlines and raised important questions on global warming.

A woman accidently pulled out the python while buying some item from the freezer section. (Source: @crimeairnetwork/ Twitter) A woman accidently pulled out the python while buying some item from the freezer section. (Source: @crimeairnetwork/ Twitter)

Similarly, last week, shoppers were stunned when they found a 12-foot python chilling at the freezer section of a departmental store in Cape Town, South Africa. Reportedly, the deadly reptile was almost in hibernation due to the cold temperatures.

