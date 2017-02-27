VIDEO: This Chennai guy made a unique fan just for his grandfather that works without electricity or battery

Talent, if used in the right direction, can bring out drastic changes for the better. (Source: DineshGs/Facebook) Talent, if used in the right direction, can bring out drastic changes for the better. (Source: DineshGs/Facebook)

All of us are gifted in some way or the other. But, how often do we use our abilities to spread happiness? How often do you consider doing something that could make someone’s life easier? Well, in one such truly commendable act, Dinesh Gs created and gifted his grandfather a unique fan that runs without electricity, or even battery for that matter.

Dinesh’s grandfather works in a loom which experiences a lot of power cuts, and in the heat there is no respite for the elderly man, who has to singlehandedly operate the handloom – a job that is extremely strenuous and physically demanding. So Dinesh, an electrical design engineer, came up with a solution that would give his grandpa some respite while he worked and without being at the mercy of the availability of electricity, said a Huffington Post India report.

In a video shared by Dinesh – which has subsequently gone viral – he shows how he has connected the blades of the fan in a unique fashion and a seemingly simple pulley so that they rotate as the man pulls at the the central lever of the loom, thus working as long the gentleman as working. The rigged fan comes as a huge respite to his grandfather who was apparently extremely uncomfortable because of the frequent power cuts in his area.

Watch the video here:

Ever since Dinesh posted the video on Facebook, it’s being shared widely, and hundreds of people have commented on the post appreciating Dinesh’s thought and gesture.

