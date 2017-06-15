WATCH: This dancing traffic guard in Kolkata is winning hearts on the Internet with his quirky moves

Pretty cool, isn’t it? Pretty cool, isn’t it?

Managing the traffic is pretty hectic and quite monotonous, not to forget how our traffic guards brave extreme weather. So, what do they do to many their everyday job interesting? Well, we don’t know about everyone, but this marshall in Kolkata is flaunting his Micheal Jackson moves while doing his job. and he is so good that his dancing videos are going viral on social media.

Identified as Ashok Gupta, this 59-year-old has enthralled everyone with his quirky moves and swag. Donning a fluorescent orange jacket, he shows off his skills while directing vehicles in New Town for 12 hours a day, six days a week!

And if you ask why he does it in this hot weather, he says he wants to give people a reason to smile, as we don’t get enough.

However, he is not the first dancing traffic police. Last year, a Chennai cop rose to fame after spreading smile with his dancing moves.

