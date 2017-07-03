Moved by toddler’s death, this 12-year-old Hyderabad boy fills potholes on the road

Ravi Teja was shattered after the recent accident in which a six-month old fell into a borewell because of the bad condition of the roads. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Ravi Teja was shattered after the recent accident in which a six-month old fell into a borewell because of the bad condition of the roads. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The road to development has never been easy, an in case you are in India, you might find a couple of potholes every now and then even. According to ANI, after a toddler’s death in Telangana’s Hyderabad due to badly maintained roads and potholes, a 12-year-old decided to take it upon himself to bring about change. Unlike how almost all of us go on a rant against the system, the government, the municipal administration, etc., this boy decided to take a basket full of stones and fill the potholes to stop such mishaps from happening in the future.

Ravi Teja was shattered after the recent accident in which a six-month old fell into a borewell because of the bad condition of the roads. “Recently a family travelling on bike fell on road due to pothole. Don’t want anyone to die this way, will continue filling potholes,” Teja was quoted saying by ANI. According to a report by the New Indian Express, Teja, who completed fifth class in school, was seen working at the Habsiguda main road, unperturbed by the traffic or pollution.

Hyderabad: Moved by recent death of a toddler in his state, 12-years-old takes it upon himself to fill potholes on Habsiguda’s main road. pic.twitter.com/GCHHFixslI — ANI (@ANI_news) July 2, 2017

Recently a family travelling on bike fell on road due to pothole.Don’t want anyone to die this way, will continue filling potholes:Ravi Teja pic.twitter.com/FmV5Mx4Ibi — ANI (@ANI_news) July 2, 2017

Earlier, many have taken to the streets in their efforts to send across a message to the officials about the badly maintained roads.

In 2016, people conducted a ‘pothole pooja‘ in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout area to bring the increasing number of potholes in the attention of the officials. In 2015, a visual artist created a huge, life-size crocodile on the Sulthanpalya Main Road pothole in north Bengaluru in an attempt to get the administration to ensure the roads are maintained for people’s safety.

