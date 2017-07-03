Latest News

Moved by toddler’s death, this 12-year-old Hyderabad boy fills potholes on the road

Ravi Teja was shattered after the recent accident in which a six-month old fell into a borewell because of the bad condition of roads. “Recently a family travelling on bike fell on road due to pothole. Don’t want anyone to die this way, will continue filling potholes,” he said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 3, 2017 3:54 pm
little boy filling potholes in hyderabad, hyderabad boy filling potholes, ravi teja hyderabad filling potholes, pothole problems on indian roads, india potholes on roads, pothole problems on roads, indian express, indian express news Ravi Teja was shattered after the recent accident in which a six-month old fell into a borewell because of the bad condition of the roads. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Related News

The road to development has never been easy, an in case you are in India, you might find a couple of potholes every now and then even. According to ANI, after a toddler’s death in Telangana’s Hyderabad due to badly maintained roads and potholes, a 12-year-old decided to take it upon himself to bring about change. Unlike how almost all of us go on a rant against the system, the government, the municipal administration, etc., this boy decided to take a basket full of stones and fill the potholes to stop such mishaps from happening in the future.

Ravi Teja was shattered after the recent accident in which a six-month old fell into a borewell because of the bad condition of the roads. “Recently a family travelling on bike fell on road due to pothole. Don’t want anyone to die this way, will continue filling potholes,” Teja was quoted saying by ANI. According to a report by the New Indian Express, Teja, who completed fifth class in school, was seen working at the Habsiguda main road, unperturbed by the traffic or pollution.

Earlier, many have taken to the streets in their efforts to send across a message to the officials about the badly maintained roads.

In 2016, people conducted a ‘pothole pooja‘ in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout area to bring the increasing number of potholes in the attention of the officials. In 2015, a visual artist created a huge, life-size crocodile on the Sulthanpalya Main Road pothole in north Bengaluru in an attempt to get the administration to ensure the roads are maintained for people’s safety.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 03: Latest News