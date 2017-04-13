WATCH: Malala Yousafzai pokes fun at Justin Trudeau’s tattoos leaving everyone in splits

The youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai was bestowed with an honorary Canadian citizenship on Wednesday, and was warmly welcomed in the Canadian parliament by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. While addressing the parliament, the Pakistani activist for female education spoke about women empowerment, educating the girl child and the tragic situation of the refugees.
ALSO READ | Girl asks Justin Trudeau for proof that he was answering Quora questions himself; gets photo as reply
Yousafzai didn’t shy away from talking about the thing that has surprised her most about the prime minister. She said, “We have heard so much about Prime Minister Trudeau but one thing has surprised me: people are always talking about how young he is. They say that he’s the second-youngest Prime Minister in Canadian history. He does yoga. He has tattoos. And a lot more…,” and left everyone is splits.
“When I was coming here, everyone was telling me, like, ‘Shake prime minister’s hand and let us know how he looks in reality,'” she continued, adding, “And, people were just so excited about meeting Trudeau. I don’t think anyone cared about the Canadian honorary citizenship.” Both, Trudeau and his wife flushed in pink while the others laughed out loud on Malala’s words.
Showing off her quick wit while referring to the citizenship, Yousafzai next went on to say, “I am humbled to accept the Canadian citizenship of your country and grateful to be an honorary member of your nation of heroes. Though, I still require a visa. But that’s another discussion.”
With the pinch of humour towards the end of the speech, the 19-year-old left the house cheering for her. While she is already a braveheart, her witty and funny side surprised many. Trudeau shared the live coverage of the event on his Facebook page. Skip to 22-minutes and 40-seconds to hear out her speech directly.
Tell us your thoughts about the speech in the comments below.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 13, 2017 at 9:53 pmwonder why she never speaks about the rape committed by ISIS, slaves of muslim terrorists, poor hindu women being captured and forcefully converted and married to muzis... is she concerned only about muzi refugees and want muzi refugees in europe and US jus like she got a citizinship there ??? why she never speaks about the oppression met by the omen in saudi and other gulf countries ??? why she never speaks about the polygamy system of muzis ????? she is nothing but a fraud... inside her she is nothing but a hardcore muzii.... EUrope beware... no point in keeping pudding in front of pigs.... pigs will be always pigs... will never change which ever dress u make them wearReply
- Apr 13, 2017 at 9:37 pmCongratulation on her service of peace and bring changes in women lives . Canada and the world should help her along with the UN to bring changes in stan .Improve the life and RIGHTS of women and family in stan to start. Women in stan are stuck in the dark ages to times of 500 AD .Its time women are equal and to take more role inside and outside her home . No point for stan making Bombs and Missiles but leaving its women backward in the STONE AGES. Its suite then men to have full control in a women lives.Reply