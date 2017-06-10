WATCH: Horrifying moment when a spider crawls out of woman’s ear at hospital

The doctors said that it’s rare to see a live spider moving inside someone’s ear canal. (Source: Youtube) The doctors said that it’s rare to see a live spider moving inside someone’s ear canal. (Source: Youtube)

A woman in Karnataka was rushed to a hospital after she complained of a severe headache and discomfort in her ear. Upon reaching the hospital after some examining, the doctors were shocked to see a spider crawling out of the woman’s ear! Startled to see a live, eight-legged animal crawl out from the patient’s ear and filmed the entire procedure, the video, in turn, has now gone viral.

According to reports, the lady identified as Lekshmi L had fallen asleep in the afternoon on her veranda but when she woke up, she had a nagging headache. She also felt discomfort in her right ear and sensed some tingling sensation but could not explain why.

ALSO READ | Meet ‘Queen Tarantula’, an Indonesian woman who lives with 1,500 pet spiders

As a normal reaction, she dug her finger into her ear canal to see if something was caught but couldn’t. She even asked her daughter to examine her ear under torch light, but nothing was found. Later when her pain reached an unbearable level, her husband took her to Columbia Asia Hospital in Hebbal, Bengaluru.

ALSO WATCH | Guy tries to trap a giant spider in a bowl; what happens next will creep you out

(The video contains contents that some users may find disturbing, so do watch with discretion.)

Watch video here

The spider slowly moved out on its own after doctors flashed a light over Lekshmi’s ear in a bid to get it out.

Dr Santosh Shivaswamy, an ENT Consultant who treated the woman, said it is common to see people coming to an emergency room due to the presence a foreign object in the ear but “it’s rare to see a live spider moving inside someone’s ear canal.”

“I was terrified as I could feel movement of a creature in my ear. The acute ear ache followed by sharp pains suffocated me. I couldn’t think of anything and was petrified when the doctor confirmed presence of a spider in my ear,’ Lekshmi was quoted by the Daily Mail.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd