WATCH: Hilarious spoof video shows Captain Amarinder Singh as Bollywood hero fighting Kejriwal and Badal

Punjab is gearing up for the assembly elections slated to begin in less than a month. Main contenders SAD-BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are locked in a fierce battle to win this crucial election. While the parties seem to be leaving no stones unturned to win the assembly elections, the Internet has now given us a hilarious spoof video on Captain Amarinder Singh, to watch and blow our lids off laughing!

Captain Amarinder Singh is the Congress’ president in Punjab. After cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the party recently, Singh had reportedly said he was Sidhu’s wicket-keeper. And going by this video, it seems Singh still knows how to fight a good fight. A spoof of Punjab’s current politics and what seems like a movie still, the video shows the hero (Singh) walking in a slo-mo, as he also dove-tails fighting off the ‘bad men’. The ‘bad men’, by the way, are Arvind Kejriwal and the Badals. Singh has filed his nomination to contest from Punjab’s Lambi town of Muktsar district. All this, while Raees movie’s Laila song plays in the background.

Watch the video here.

First time I’ve seen the Congress get creative with election communication. Betting this is the Prashant Kishore effect. Fun watch. pic.twitter.com/C00kPelgBb — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) January 18, 2017

Rahul Kanwal, India today journalist, who uploaded the video on twitter, said “First time I’ve seen the Congress get creative with election communication”. Indianexpress.com couldn’t independently verify if this was as a part of Congress’ election campaign.

After filing his nomination, Singh had said that he was determined to defeat Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi constituency “to send a signal to all chief ministers in the country that they cannot get away with nonsense”. He said he wasn’t fighting from Lambi for symbolism but “to teach Badal a lesson for having feathered” his nest.

