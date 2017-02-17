WATCH: Assam man’s Facebook video of policeman snatching away bike keys goes viral

When this man questioned the police on their unlawful behavior, their response was to take away his bike keys! (Source: Partha P Boruah/Facebook) When this man questioned the police on their unlawful behavior, their response was to take away his bike keys! (Source: Partha P Boruah/Facebook)

We often see youngsters getting into a brawl or disagreement with the police patrolling the roads and ensuring safety. Often, the men in uniform are seen reprimanding the civilians for over-speeding or for riding without proper safety measures. At times, it has been for unfair reasons too. In a similar incident, policemen stopped and took away the bike keys of Partha P Boruah. But their reason for doing so apparently isn’t something that you thought.

Boruah, a resident of Assam, livestreamed on Facebook the police and their misbehavior with him, when all he reportedly said was that they had no right to take away his vehicle’s documents unless there was a Sub-Inspector present. According to law, traffic policemen aren’t authorised to stop commuters and ask for their documents and must be done by an ASI rank officer or above. And when he questioned them on this, the police’s response was to take away his bike keys!

Later Boruah took to Facebook to livestream another video explaining his reaction and why he felt he was justified in doing so. Reportedly, Boruah however, is now in police custody for 14 days and was charged under IPC 294 AND IPC 353 for using offensive words in public and for deterring a public servant from discharging his duty.

