WATCH: All-woman BSF bikers create history with Republic Day debut; Twitterati beam with pride

For the first time ever, women BSF bikers performed daredevil stunts on Republic Day! Isn’t it a moment of pride for India? (Source: DD National/Twitter, PTI Photo) For the first time ever, women BSF bikers performed daredevil stunts on Republic Day! Isn’t it a moment of pride for India? (Source: DD National/Twitter, PTI Photo)

To celebrate India’s 69th Republic Day, a grand parade was held at Rajpath in New Delhi like every year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the nation’s martyrs by laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti. But, this time around, the spectators were in for a splendid surprise when a newly-formed Border Security Forces’ Women’s Motor Cycle team ‘Seema Bhawani’ made a spectacular debut with their daredevil stunts at the parade.

Led by Sub-Inspector Stanzin Noryang, the squad performed breathtaking stunts for the audience, including a “salute” to the President! Out of the 16 stunts and acrobatics, “fish riding, side riding, faulaad, prachand baalay shaktiman, bull fighting, sapt rishi, seema prahari, bharat ke mustaid prahari, sarhad ke nigheban and flag march pyramid” were the highlights.

With 113 women, the Seema Bhawani made a phenomenal entry on 26 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles. While the audience cheered for them and even gave them a standing ovation, social media users were quick to share their excitement and expressed immense joy and pride on the Internet.

LIVE: Watch the main attraction for #RepublicDay parade this year: @BSF_India Woman’s Motorcycle Team, #SeemaBhawani captivating spectators by their Daredevil motorcycle-riding skills. Led by Sub-Inspector Stanzin Noryang http://t.co/N2TSVZzKUL #RepublicDay — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2018

LIVE: Get to know what is fish-riding, side-riding, faulaad, Prachand Baalay Shaktiman, Mobile PT, Bullfighting, Peacock, Saptarishi, Brahma Yog Guldasta, Wind Mill Formation & more – showcased by the all-woman Daredevil riders of @BSF_Indiahttp://t.co/N2TSVZzKUL#RepublicDay — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2018

Netizens couldn’t control their enthusiasm and took to Twitter to share their admiration after witnessing the “girl power” and in no time, the hashtag #SeemaBhavani went viral! Read some reactions here.

To have an all women BSF biker contingent take to the Rajpath will speak louder than any ‘Beti Bachao’ campaigns.#Republicday2018 — Preeti Choudhry (@PreetiChoudhry) January 26, 2018

Formations by women bikers was the highlight of Republic day celebrations. It took 69yrs for this to happen. #girlpower — Divya Sridharan (@deeweyeah) January 26, 2018

In a first, all-woman BSF bikers showcase stunts on bullet in #RepublicDay parade; cheers at Rajpath Salute! ❤️ http://t.co/u0uj5YJWYi — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) January 26, 2018

In a first for India, newly raised all-women bikers contingent of BSF makes its debut at Republic Day Parade. ‘#SeemaBhavani, the 27-member contingent is showcasing their stunts and acrobatics. Wow! #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/swBT5Rhoqx — AjiHaan (@AjiHaaan) January 26, 2018

Freedom in mind,

Faith in words,

Pride in our heart,

Memories in our souls. Let’s salute the nation on Republic Day! #seemabhavani pic.twitter.com/TeGYghVGCV — Prime Spade Research (@prime_spade) January 26, 2018

BSF women biker contingent is all things cool & swag. #RepublicDay — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 26, 2018

The beautiful air show at #RepublicDay Parade was spoiled by Delhi’s pathetic air quality… nevertheless it was a spectacular show. Undoubtedly the best part was watching BSF’s women bikers.

Happy Republic Day! — Rishika Jamwal (@rishikajamwal) January 26, 2018

Women bikers in #Republic Day procession pic.twitter.com/lMEHtAgC9T — Meenakshi V Ambwani (@meenaambwani) January 26, 2018

Women, the symbol of strength and prowess! Take a min to be proud of them! Nothing is more precious than the empowerment of women..🙏

Hats off to those bsf women🙏#SeemaBhavani #WomenEmpowerment#HappyRepublicDay http://t.co/0437zcWhIM — Rõšhņï (@roshni_an) January 26, 2018

