WATCH: All-woman BSF bikers create history with Republic Day debut; Twitterati beam with pride

As India celebrated the 69th Republic Day, spectators were in for a splendid suprise when a newly raised Border Security Forces’ Women’s Motor Cycle team ‘Seema Bhawani’ made a spectacular debut with their daredevil stunts at the parade.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2018 6:02 pm
republic day 2018, happy republic day, republic day parade, all-woman bsf bikers, women bsf biker squad debut, bsf bikers stunts, female bsf bikers, indian express, indian express news For the first time ever, women BSF bikers performed daredevil stunts on Republic Day! Isn’t it a moment of pride for India? (Source: DD National/Twitter, PTI Photo)
To celebrate India’s 69th Republic Day, a grand parade was held at Rajpath in New Delhi like every year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the nation’s martyrs by laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti. But, this time around, the spectators were in for a splendid surprise when a newly-formed Border Security Forces’ Women’s Motor Cycle team ‘Seema Bhawani’ made a spectacular debut with their daredevil stunts at the parade.

Led by Sub-Inspector Stanzin Noryang, the squad performed breathtaking stunts for the audience, including a “salute” to the President! Out of the 16 stunts and acrobatics, “fish riding, side riding, faulaad, prachand baalay shaktiman, bull fighting, sapt rishi, seema prahari, bharat ke mustaid prahari, sarhad ke nigheban and flag march pyramid” were the highlights.

With 113 women, the Seema Bhawani made a phenomenal entry on 26 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles. While the audience cheered for them and even gave them a standing ovation, social media users were quick to share their excitement and expressed immense joy and pride on the Internet.

Watch the video here.

Netizens couldn’t control their enthusiasm and took to Twitter to share their admiration after witnessing the “girl power” and in no time, the hashtag #SeemaBhavani went viral! Read some reactions here.

