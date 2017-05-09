WATCH: AAP MLA explains how EVMs were tampered in Delhi Legislative Assembly

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj demonstrated how entering a code can affect results in an EVM. (Source: Delhi Legislative Assembly Live) AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj demonstrated how entering a code can affect results in an EVM. (Source: Delhi Legislative Assembly Live)

This would have been the most nail-biting 12 minutes of the day, when Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj categorically demonstrated how the electronic voting machines (EVMs) could have been tampered with during the recently held MCD polls in Delhi.

Earlier AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said the party would demonstrate how EVMs could be manipulated, and that’s exactly what they did – as the special session was broadcast live on Facebook and a bunch of television channels. Bhardwaj started by saying “An ordinary engineering graduate like me can now manipulate the EVM by working on it for just 10-15 days.”

He went on to show how each EVM could be tampered to have a preset code that corresponds with each of the candidate in the machine. So that when that code is keyed in, it would override the system so that any subsequent vote goes only to a certain number on the panel, ensuring that the political party at that number wins.

So, even if the machine works perfectly fine in the morning, as soon as the code is fed in – possibly by a person for a certain political party with the know-how of the exact codes for the machine – all future votes, irrespective of the button pressed, would only go to a predetermined candidate whose code was just fed in.

Watch the video here.



Here’s a longer video that was broadcast live on the Facebook page of Delhi Legislative Assembly Live. Watch Bhardwaj start his explanation from 1.16 minutes. At the time of writing, this video had already garnered close to 80,000 views in less than an hour.

Watch the video here.



