In heart-rending video, 13-year-old begged dad for money to treat cancer before death

A 13-year-old girl from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Sai Sri, lost her life to bone marrow cancer. Days after her death, a heart-wrenching video has surfaced on the Internet in which the little girl can be seen begging her father for money to treat cancer. Seeking financial aid from her dad, she can be heard sobbing and requesting, “Please save me, daddy. Doctors say I won’t survive for long if I don’t get treatment. You say you don’t have money, but we have a house here. Please sell it and pay for my treatment. Please do something and save me.”

“I want to go to school like all other children and play with my friends. If I get treatment on time, I can go to school again. I feel pain in my limbs. There is no money with mummy. If you think that she will take your money, then you take me to the hospital, and get me treated,” she also said. The video, recorded on a mobile phone by her mother Suma Sri, has gone viral. Sri alleged that the video was forwarded to Kumar through WhatsApp but he did not respond.

Sri sent the heartbreaking WhatsApp message to her father, after the message got viral, Sri’s father threw her and her mother out of the house. Unbelievably, the father allegedly sent goons with the help of Telugu Desam Party (TSP) MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao to settle the issue.

The Police even refused to file complaint against the goons send by Shiv Kumar, as they were reportedly supported by the MLA. “We have filed a petition in Human Rights Commission regarding the case. We have appealed to initiate action,” Achyuta Rao, President, Balala Hakkula Sangam told ANI.

Taking note of the situation, that the father didn’t spend the money even though he could afford it, the SHRC ordered the city Commissioner of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident. With the video having gone viral across the nation now, outrage is spreading over the father’s shocking insensitivity and apathy towards his own child.

