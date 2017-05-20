WannaCry: These jokes and memes about ransomware attack is breaking Internet right now

Indian Twitterati have been on a roll with hilarious memes and jokes about one of biggest cyber attacks in history. (Source: AP) Indian Twitterati have been on a roll with hilarious memes and jokes about one of biggest cyber attacks in history. (Source: AP)

The global ransomware cyberattack, known as WannaCry or WannaCrypt has infected over 300,000 computers. The WannaCry ransomware attack has hit about 150 countries globally, including Russia and the US. In India, five or six isolated instances have been reported in states like Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal. While researchers, cyber security forces and IT specialists around the world seem to be baffled and trying to arrive at a solution soon without jeopardising crucial information, Netizens are trying to fight it out with humour.

Yes, social media platforms and WhatApp have been flooded with memes and jokes related to the attack. In our day-to-day lives, it seems WannaCry Ransomware Virus has affected our lives if not our computers. From Twitter to WhatsApp WannaCry jokes are opulent and people can’t have enough of it.

ALSO READ | Zomato just had a security breach, and THIS is what Twitterati’s worried about

Jokes taking a dig at government banks and websites to skin care and hair treatment clinic Dr Batra are ruling the Internet right now and you certainly don’t want to miss it.

Here are some of best ones found on Twitter:

When ransomware guys provide better customer support than most companies 😂#WannaCry pic.twitter.com/H7SIFV5WKl — Faizal (@fztalks) May 17, 2017

Via WhatsApp

Rajinikanth’ s computer was invaded by ransomware virus.

The hackers are now pleading with Rajnikanth to release the viruses.😂 — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) May 17, 2017

Ransomware hackers entred Dr Batra’s website

Now hackers r busy deleting their own emails that they are getting from Dr Batra😂#ransomware — Sarika Talwar (@sarikatalwar) May 20, 2017

My bank account was attacked by #Ransomware last night. They left a message saying “Time waste karwa diya, thode to paise rakha kar” — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) May 18, 2017

Buddha knew exactly the reason for cyberattacks, hackings and ransomware. pic.twitter.com/qmWZyAwu9r — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 17, 2017

#Ransomware hackers tried hacking IRCTC. As per latest reports, they are still waiting for the site to load. 😂😂 — sαтүεη∂яα sнυкℓα (@isatyendras) May 17, 2017

Respected Wannacry #Ransomware

Please delete my loan data from the bank…🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Yours faithfully

Indian citizen 😉 — புதுவைதமிழன்™ (@ilias9116) May 20, 2017

I got attacked by ransomware and was asked for money I sent them my salary slip

They have sent me some money in return😇#RansomwareAttack — Biplab Ghosh (@biplab007) May 16, 2017

I got attacked by ransomware and was asked for money I sent them my salary slip

They have sent me some money in return😇#RansomwareAttack — Biplab Ghosh (@biplab007) May 16, 2017

#Wannacry #Ransomware virus tried to enter SBI software. Hackers got a popup saying Abhi lunch time hai.. baad mein aao. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 16, 2017

In one of the biggest cyber attacks in history, WannaCry infected computers running on older versions of Microsoft operating systems like XP. The ransomware locks user’s devices and prevents them from accessing data and software until a certain ransom is paid to its creator. In this case, cyber criminals have demanded a fee of about $300 in crypto-currencies like Bitcoin for unlocking the device.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd