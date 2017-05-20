Latest News

WannaCry: These jokes and memes about ransomware attack is breaking Internet right now

Because humour is the best medicine to fight any situation!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 20, 2017 1:45 pm
WannaCry, WannaCry ransomware, How to get rid of WannaCry, wannacry jokes, ransomware jokes, WannaCry fix, WannaCry decryption tool, WannaCry free decryption tool, WannaCry decryption tool, Microsoft, WannaCry ransomware attack, technology, technology news Indian Twitterati have been on a roll with hilarious memes and jokes about one of biggest cyber attacks in history. (Source: AP)

The global ransomware cyberattack, known as WannaCry or WannaCrypt has infected over 300,000 computers. The WannaCry ransomware attack has hit about 150 countries globally, including Russia and the US. In India, five or six isolated instances have been reported in states like Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal. While researchers, cyber security forces and IT specialists around the world seem to be baffled and trying to arrive at a solution soon without jeopardising crucial information, Netizens are trying to fight it out with humour.

Yes, social media platforms and WhatApp have been flooded with memes and jokes related to the attack. In our day-to-day lives, it seems WannaCry Ransomware Virus has affected our lives if not our computers. From Twitter to WhatsApp WannaCry jokes are opulent and people can’t have enough of it.

Jokes taking a dig at government banks and websites to skin care and hair treatment clinic Dr Batra are ruling the Internet right now and you certainly don’t want to miss it.

Here are some of best ones found on Twitter:

In one of the biggest cyber attacks in history, WannaCry infected computers running on older versions of Microsoft operating systems like XP. The ransomware locks user’s devices and prevents them from accessing data and software until a certain ransom is paid to its creator. In this case, cyber criminals have demanded a fee of about $300 in crypto-currencies like Bitcoin for unlocking the device.

