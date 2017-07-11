Vistara just trolled Air India for its new veg-only policy

So, what do you think they’re talking about? (Source: Vistara/Twitter) So, what do you think they’re talking about? (Source: Vistara/Twitter)

National carrier Air India’s move to stop serving non-vegetarian fare in economy class on domestic routes was received with a lot of hue and cry. This decision was taken with the expectation that it will cut costs to the tune of Rs8-10 crore per annum. Anyway, the carrier would serve meals only in flights that would last 90 minutes or more.

“We have decided to serve vegetarian meals in our economy-class seats on domestic flights,” said Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani in a report. The airline will continue to serve non-vegetarian meals in its business class and executive class seats on all domestic and international flights. It will also continue to give vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal options to economy fliers on flights of over 90-minute duration.

While many non-vegetarian fliers seemed justifiably upset with this decision, it seems competitors have taken due note of the policy change and have already begun wooing potential passengers. In what seems like classic trolling in the world of media advertisement, Vistara – a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines – tweeted out a picture of chicken biryani and vegetarian pulao with the line, “Chicken or Vegetarian? We leave the choice to you!”

The tweet got many laughing out loud, and appreciating the dig taken at the expense of Air India. One person even mentioned that she hopes the tweet had nothing to do with “the recent ban by @airindiain on domestic flights”, to which Vistara’s chief strategy and commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor had a cheeky response. “We have no idea what you are talking about :)”, he tweeted.

I hope this has no reference with the recent ban by @airindiain on domestic flights — Akanksha Sharma (@Aakanksha__) July 10, 2017

We have no idea what you are talking about :) — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) July 10, 2017

Tweeple have responded to the Vistara tweet with mixed reactions. While some appreciated the dig, others commented on the declining service of airlines in general. Here are some of the witty tweets.

