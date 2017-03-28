Virendra Sehwag’s hilarious nicknames for cricketers: Virat Kohli is ‘holder’, Steven Smith ‘Tubelight’

See if you agree with these titles. See if you agree with these titles.

Former India cricketer and current social media sensation Virender Sehwag is at it again. And though his commentary has been sorely missed during the recently concluded Border–Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1 to regain the trophy, the erstwhile India opener made his presence felt with a series of ‘award titles’ on Twitter that has us ROFL-ing.

Just before India defeated Australia in the fourth and final Test match in Dharamsala, Sehwag came out with his list of ‘Viru Gharelu Awards’, marking the end of the home season. The titles were given out to cricketers from the Indian and Australian teams, and they’re nothing short of hilarious.

The home season comes to an end and it’s time for #ViruGhareluAwards

Pujara- Inverter

Jadeja-TulluPump

Stabilizer- L Rahul

Smith- Tubelight pic.twitter.com/glwId31Znc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 28 March 2017

Saha- Channi

Handscomb -Joon Kangi

Umesh-Sansi

Kohli-Holder

Ashwin,Rahane -Desert Cooler

Kuldeep-Exhaust#ViruGhareluAwards

Send ur choices pic.twitter.com/pgi6S8k9Su — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 28 March 2017

The hashtag #ViruGhareluAwards became so popular that it started trending in India, what with everyone having a good laugh over the nicknames Sehwag bestowed on everyone. Australian skipper Steve Smith got ‘Tubelight’, while Indian captain Virat Kohli was given the title of ‘Holder’. Other cricketers and their respective titles are: Peter Handscomb ‘Joon Kangi’, Ashwin-Rahane ‘Desert Cooler’, Kuldeep Yadav ‘Exhaust’, Wriddhiman Saha ‘Channi’, Cheteshwar Pujara ‘Inverter’, among others.

Moreover, not only did the ace batsman give out titles, but also visualised a couple – just in case you had trouble with your imagination – adding some photos along with it.

The tweets instantly created a lot of buzz on social media, with people applauding Sehwag yet again for his wit and punny one-liners.

