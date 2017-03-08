Virender Sehwag’s tweet on Women’s Day gets mixed reaction on Twitter; some are yet to forgive and forget
While many lauded the cricketer for his poignant message on girl child education on this day, others seemed yet to get over the humongous attention his 'uncalled for' tweet generated recently on Twitter.
Virender Sehwag, one of the stalwarts of Indian cricket and an active Twitter personality is known for his witty commentaries and remarks on the micro blogging site. Although he was recently in the eye of a storm, after his tweet ‘mocking’ Gurmehar Kaur, a DU student and daughter of a late Army officer, the right-handed opening batsman’s tweet on women’s day is garnering a lot of attention.
Sehwag has batted for girl child education on the occasion and tweeted a touching message. In Hindi, he wrote, “Nanhi nanhi bacchiyon ko chaaro kitaabo padhne do saahab. Kokh se bach aayi hai, dahej se bhi bach jaaengi (Let little girls read some books, Sir; they found their way out of their mother’s womb, let them find their way out of the dowry system too).”
A lot of people lauded the cricketer for his touching and poignant message on girl child education on this day. Many others, seemed yet to get over the humongous attention his ‘uncalled for’ tweet generated recently on Twitter.
नन्हीं नन्हीं बच्चियों को चार किताबें पढने दो साहब. कोख से बच आई हैं,दहेज से भी बच जाएँगी !#womensday
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 8, 2017
Here are some of the reactions his endearing tweet garnered.
@virendersehwag Happy Women’s Day
— Salman Khan (@Rajibsingha_) March 8, 2017
@virendersehwag
Superb Sir, A Tear Drop Just Crossed d eyes.🙏. Rula Diya Saheb.😢
— ANSUMAN RATH🇮🇳 (@ansumanrath79) March 8, 2017
@virendersehwag Kya baat kahi hai Sir Ji!! Jai hind.
— Paras Ghosh (@ParasGhosh) March 8, 2017
@virendersehwag #womensday wawawa sir #OurDaughtersOurPride
— Er. Mohit SuKHijA (@iamSukhija) March 8, 2017
@virendersehwag #HappyWomensDay Viru and Thank you for your wishes
— Ecstatic ♥ (@MyThoughts_88) March 8, 2017
Going by the responses that his tweet garnered, many also seemed to still hold Sehwag responsible for triggering the huge backlash and trolling a DU student received over the DU-ABVP spat recently.
@virendersehwag गजब!
और ट्रोल कर दो उन्ही को जब बड़ी हो जाएं!
— Himanshu® (@4mlvodka) March 8, 2017
@virendersehwag बस उन बच्चियों को JNU और Intolerance के बारे में मत बताना 🙏
— No1™ (@sanmistryious) March 8, 2017
@virendersehwag अभी कुछ वक्त पहले तो मजाक उड़ा रहे थे साहब गुरमेहर भी तो एक बच्ची थी???
— TAUSIF JAMAL KHAN (@tausifjamalk) March 8, 2017