Virender Sehwag’s tweet on Women’s Day gets mixed reaction on Twitter; some are yet to forgive and forget

Virender Sehwag, one of the stalwarts of Indian cricket and an active Twitter personality is known for his witty commentaries and remarks on the micro blogging site. Although he was recently in the eye of a storm, after his tweet ‘mocking’ Gurmehar Kaur, a DU student and daughter of a late Army officer, the right-handed opening batsman’s tweet on women’s day is garnering a lot of attention.

Sehwag has batted for girl child education on the occasion and tweeted a touching message. In Hindi, he wrote, “Nanhi nanhi bacchiyon ko chaaro kitaabo padhne do saahab. Kokh se bach aayi hai, dahej se bhi bach jaaengi (Let little girls read some books, Sir; they found their way out of their mother’s womb, let them find their way out of the dowry system too).”

A lot of people lauded the cricketer for his touching and poignant message on girl child education on this day. Many others, seemed yet to get over the humongous attention his ‘uncalled for’ tweet generated recently on Twitter.

नन्हीं नन्हीं बच्चियों को चार किताबें पढने दो साहब. कोख से बच आई हैं,दहेज से भी बच जाएँगी !#womensday — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 8, 2017

Here are some of the reactions his endearing tweet garnered.

Going by the responses that his tweet garnered, many also seemed to still hold Sehwag responsible for triggering the huge backlash and trolling a DU student received over the DU-ABVP spat recently.

