Virender Sehwag’s tweet on ‘fighter’ Yuvraj Singh is winning the Internet and rightly so

On January 19, it was Yuvraj Singh’s name on everyone’s lips because he came back and came back strong. With a partnership of 256 runs with Mahendra Singh Dhoni during India Vs England second ODI of 50 overs in Cuttack. He beat his personal best scrore of 139 which had come against Australia in 2003-04. The 150 runs he scored is also the highest by any Indian batsman against England.

As wishes poured in on social media, the one that’s being massively shared on the Internet is the one by fellow cricketer Virender Sehwag who’s known for his Twitter presence. As we all know that Singh is a cancer survivor, Sehwag said that he is a fighter and nothing can pull him down. He said everyone must learn a lesson from him to not give up. “This man has defeated Cancer. Today,he only defeated the English bowlers.Everyone can learn not to give up. Proud of @YUVSTRONG12 #INDvENG,” he tweeted and shared an old picture of Singh seemingly from the time he was in the hospital fro treatment.

Sehwag’s tweet has gone viral with over 13,000 retweets and it’s not difficult to understand why.

This match was the cricketer’s first ODI century since 2011 and turned out to be the one he’ll always be remembered for. Singh and Dhoni saved team India when they had lost three wickets within five overs at 25 runs including Virat Kohli’s which indeed put the team in a tight spot. But the two got India back into the game.

