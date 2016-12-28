Virender Sehwag’s got a valid suggestion for Aamir Khan after watching Dangal

Virender Sehwag has a brilliant suggestion for Aamir Khan Virender Sehwag has a brilliant suggestion for Aamir Khan

We all know how Virender Sehwag can be really witty, especially on Twitter. He spares none and nothing. Through the year, Sehwag has kept us entertained with his hilarious and on-point birthday wishes, superb Hindi commentary and sarcastic opinions on social media. It’ll be safe to say that if there was an award for most hilarious tweets for 2016, he’d be a strong contender.

So, recently, the cricketer watched Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Dangal and as expected jad something to say. He had a suggestion for the star and that too, a very apt one.

“Thank u @aamir_khan fr d special #Dangal screening.U had an angocha to wipe ur tears in the end,shud give free tissues with tickets for us,” he wrote.

Going by reviews on social media, across the country, people came out of theatres with their eyes wet. And the film has indeed been made tax free in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Also, special screening of the film was organised across Haryana. So free tissues could indeed come in handy!

Thank u @aamir_khan fr d special #Dangal screening.U had an angocha to wipe ur tears in the end,shud give free tissues with tickets for us . pic.twitter.com/b1nSa4ZxM8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 25, 2016

The film has received praise and appreciation by almost everyone who has seen it because minus a handful who criticised the film for not being sensitive to ‘feminism’. However, the negative comments have had no bearing on the film whatsoever. It’s going strong on the box office and is likely to break all records.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd