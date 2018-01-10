Top News

Virender Sehwag’s ‘dulhan ke haath ki roti’ has led to a laughing riot on Twitter

Virender Sehwag's started the year with some handy, desi puns, proving yet again why we need to keep tabs on what he's been tweeting out. After all, a roti of this shape had to inspire some quirky quips.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2018 5:46 pm
virender sehwag, sehwag funny tweets, sehwag roti joke, roti in shape of hands, parthiv patel, funny news, odd news, cricket news, viral news, indian express Virender Sehwag’s daily dose of humour: When dulhan takes ‘apne haath ki roti’ very seriously! (Source: Express file photo, Virender Sehwag/Twitter)
Related News

Virender Sehwag is a Twitter superstar and he’s started off 2018 with some pretty warm (and buttery) mittens. We have now come to expect a regular string of witty and punny tweets from the former cricketer, and not disappointing us, he recently shared a photo of some rotis that has everyone ROFL-ing. That’s because the phulkas were not the usual round-shaped ones that we’re used to, but they had been cut in shape of hands! Not one to let a joke and quip slide, Sehwag wrote, “Nayi naweli dulhan aayi, Pati bola aapne haath ki roti bana ke khilayo. (A husband asked his new bride to make rotis with her hands)” And lo and behold, it’s bang on!

Check out his tweet here:

Although people are not sure about the source, the desi roti smeared with ghee has left people laughing. Many Twitter users tried to come up with similar examples and even offered their own Bollywood-inspired jokes, some even took a dig at the newlyweds Virushka. Sample some of the fun reactions here.

And if the original tweet itself was not enough for your daily dose of humour. He shared the photo again, tagging Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel and asking if he required a pair of gloves!

And that gave Tweeple another chance to share their ‘smart’ comments:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 10: Latest News