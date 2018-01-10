Virender Sehwag’s ‘dulhan ke haath ki roti’ has led to a laughing riot on Twitter

Virender Sehwag’s daily dose of humour: When dulhan takes ‘apne haath ki roti’ very seriously! (Source: Express file photo, Virender Sehwag/Twitter) Virender Sehwag’s daily dose of humour: When dulhan takes ‘apne haath ki roti’ very seriously! (Source: Express file photo, Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Virender Sehwag is a Twitter superstar and he’s started off 2018 with some pretty warm (and buttery) mittens. We have now come to expect a regular string of witty and punny tweets from the former cricketer, and not disappointing us, he recently shared a photo of some rotis that has everyone ROFL-ing. That’s because the phulkas were not the usual round-shaped ones that we’re used to, but they had been cut in shape of hands! Not one to let a joke and quip slide, Sehwag wrote, “Nayi naweli dulhan aayi, Pati bola aapne haath ki roti bana ke khilayo. (A husband asked his new bride to make rotis with her hands)” And lo and behold, it’s bang on!

Check out his tweet here:

Although people are not sure about the source, the desi roti smeared with ghee has left people laughing. Many Twitter users tried to come up with similar examples and even offered their own Bollywood-inspired jokes, some even took a dig at the newlyweds Virushka. Sample some of the fun reactions here.

That’s a great दुल्हन…..👏👏👏👏👏 — Mohd Aftab (@Mohdtabi631998) January 10, 2018

After marriage paji ki 1st day #Roti .. 👌😜 — Yesboy ji ⏺ (@yesboy_ji) January 10, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂😂 worlds no1 agyakari दुल्हन — Kumud (@Kumud8763) January 10, 2018

pic.twitter.com/53W4AGGAmO — Mathew Ferry ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@prochond_shorma) January 10, 2018

pic aapki hi bnayi hui roti ki lg rhi hai😉😁 — Rohan Verma (@rverma31march) January 10, 2018

Aise lagta he jaise patni ne pati ko khane me hand gloves gift kiye he 😁😁 — Pooja❤ (@Poojadhatrak06) January 10, 2018

Isme #Congress ka hath lag rha h. — Himanshu Rajput (@HiHelloHimanshu) January 10, 2018

And if the original tweet itself was not enough for your daily dose of humour. He shared the photo again, tagging Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel and asking if he required a pair of gloves!

Nikke @parthiv9 , Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon ! http://t.co/qJe34WlEqh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2018

And that gave Tweeple another chance to share their ‘smart’ comments:

Ghee lagaya hai in gloves pe. Ball drop kar dega — Mangesh (@mangeshrlad) January 10, 2018

India didn’t have such a bad day, that he used such gloves😂 ….Bcci still d richest board…🤓 — Yo. Geeta. (@t98579075) January 10, 2018

Fir to parthiv bhi gloves kha jayenge aur catch dropped krenge — Virat kohli (@KohliFanteam) January 10, 2018

