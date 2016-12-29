Virender Sehwag’s birthday wish to Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq has us in splits

Yet another witty wish from Virender Sehwag. Yet another witty wish from Virender Sehwag.

We loved Virender Sehwag on the cricket field, but there’s no doubt that we love the ace cricketer and now commentator on Twitter even more. If Navjot Singh Sidhu was known for his completely nonsensical yet hilarious Punjabi-to-English metaphors during his cricket commentaries, Sehwag has now acquired himself the reputation of a celebrity troll on the micro-blogging site. And not just that, he’s got a specialisation too – birthday wishes!

Yes, getting a birthday wish from Sehwag will make your day, and that of the rest of his followers as well. Because while we would end up wishing someone on their special day with a simple Happy Birthday, or a ‘Have a great year’ kind of message at best, Sehwag has a whole bag of one-liners up his sleeves.

From taking a dig on the current demonetised state of India while wishing wife Aarti, to his poetic and rhyming wishes for Vinod Khanna and Virat Kohli, these wishes are a hoot. In fact, the 38-year-old didn’t even spare himself on his birthday. He shared a hilarious birthday song with the title ‘Happy Birthday 2 me! 19-12-2007’, along with the message, “Happy Birthday to me and everyone celebrating their Birthdays today including @sherryontopp Paaji. Just dance to this tune for a few seconds.”

Just so you know, it was Navjot Singh Sidhu’s birthday as well. Coincidence? We think not!

Well, now yet another cricketer has become the beneficiary of a Sehwag brand of birthday wish, and the rest of Twitterverse loves it. Sehwag posted a birthday wish to former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq in his own inimitable style, along with a video of him completing his triple century on March 29, 2009, at Multan by hitting a six off Saqlain Mushtaq.

He tweeted,”A very happy birthday dear @Saqlain_Mushtaq. Stay blessed and Thank you for the memories. Enjoying watching this in loop.”

A very happy birthday dear @Saqlain_Mushtaq .

Stay blessed and Thank you for the memories. Enjoying watching this in loop. pic.twitter.com/QOryy3L2TF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2016

If there’s anyone who can troll while he’s wishing someone on their birthday, it has got to be Sehwag!

A sporting Mushtaq soon responded, “@virendersehwag thanks A lot paaji . Stay blessed :)”

