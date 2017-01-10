Virender Sehwag wins the Internet with his tweet on BSF jawan’s video

Virender Sehwag tweets in support of BSF jawan Virender Sehwag tweets in support of BSF jawan

On January 8, videos of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav deployed across the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir have gone viral on social media in which he showed the deplorable conditions in which the soldiers are expected to live. In the videos, he complained about the food they get which includes half-cooked chapatis and pulses. While he doesn’t blame the government, he sheds light on the corrupt practices of the senior officers.

“The Indian government provides everything. The stores are full. But all that goes to the market. Where it goes and who sells them should be investigated. I appeal to the honourable Prime Minister to get this investigated,” he said.

Home Ministry officials said that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asked the Union Home Secretary to immediately seek a report from the BSF and take appropriate action. In a tweet, Singh said, “I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the HS to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action.”

The BSF officer reportedly said that Yadav had faced disciplinary proceedings previously on various charges, including “alcohol abuse”.

However, if what he claims is true then the matter indeed needs to be taken seriously and this is what cricketer Virender Sehwag said in a tweet which went viral. He even started a hashtag #Food4Soldiers which picked up on social media.

“Whatever said and done,our Soldiers and Farmers need to be taken better care of. Proper food needs to reach them all.#Food4Soldiers,” he wrote.

People lauded him for being vocal about the issue.

Not just Sehwag, other sportsmen also tweeted in support of the BSF constable.

