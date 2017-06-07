Latest News

Virender Sehwag on being called ‘King’ by ‘biwi ji’ and how marriage is like chess

The former cricketer shared a picture of him with his wife and captioned it: "Biwi ji has given me title of King. It's like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBand".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 7, 2017 4:46 pm
Virender Sehwag is known for his witty tweets and quirky sense of humour on social media celebrity. The cricketing legend has often taken to the miro-blogging site with his punny birthday wishes for fellow cricketers and even relationship advice, at times. While earlier, he had posted a tweet on how to make sure that one attains the ideal married state if ‘main bhi khush, biwi bhi khush‘, this time, he has a rather interesting perspective to offer.

The former cricketer shared a picture of him with his wife and captioned it: “Biwi ji has given me title of King. It’s like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBand”. Well, in case you haven’t noticed it yet, do look and marvel at #Hasiband (that translates to smile-stopping) — Sehwag’s punny twist to husband.

Not only did fellow husbands and his Twitter followers vehemently agree with Sehwag’s chess and marriage analogy, they also seemed to have a good laugh over his relationship advice.

Here are some of the reactions Sehwag’s relationship advice garnered on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Sehwag is also in news for the now infamous two-line resume that he sent to the BCCI applying for the job of Indian cricket team’s coach. He had written “Mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before”. The BCCI responded to him by asking him for a more elaborate resume.

