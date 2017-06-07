Virender Sehwag on being called ‘King’ by ‘biwi ji’ and how marriage is like chess

Virender Sehwag’s relationship advice is a hit on the Internet. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter) Virender Sehwag’s relationship advice is a hit on the Internet. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Virender Sehwag is known for his witty tweets and quirky sense of humour on social media celebrity. The cricketing legend has often taken to the miro-blogging site with his punny birthday wishes for fellow cricketers and even relationship advice, at times. While earlier, he had posted a tweet on how to make sure that one attains the ideal married state if ‘main bhi khush, biwi bhi khush‘, this time, he has a rather interesting perspective to offer.

The former cricketer shared a picture of him with his wife and captioned it: “Biwi ji has given me title of King. It’s like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBand”. Well, in case you haven’t noticed it yet, do look and marvel at #Hasiband (that translates to smile-stopping) — Sehwag’s punny twist to husband.

Not only did fellow husbands and his Twitter followers vehemently agree with Sehwag’s chess and marriage analogy, they also seemed to have a good laugh over his relationship advice.

Biwi ji has given me title of King. It’s like Chess. King can take only one step at a time and Queen can do whatever she wants to #HasiBandpic.twitter.com/W61eTPX0li — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2017

Here are some of the reactions Sehwag’s relationship advice garnered on Twitter.

Hahha paaji.. But queen makes more efforts to protect king in Chess — Likhitha Siriguppa (@LikhithaS07) June 5, 2017

पाजी घर घर की कहानी है, किंग नाम का होता है, चलती तो रानी की ही है — Atal Bihari Dubey (@ataltheonlyone) June 5, 2017

Liked the tag #Hasiband. ☺☺. I use #Bhusband when signing off notes and mails to my wife who’s also named Aarti btw.☺ — XhakaPramukh (@bmwonthenet) June 5, 2017

Very true Viru. Most husbands have the same experience 😀 — Rajen Udeshi (@rajen_udeshi) June 5, 2017

But queen will do everything to protect her king — CrimeMaster GoGo (@saransh_tewari) June 6, 2017

And king Nothing without Queen because she is every time do hardwork for save her king — Ashwani Tiwari (@Ashwani03591238) June 5, 2017

Sir. from where u get these type of humor with logic. Salam arz hai. — Gyas (@gyas_564) June 7, 2017

This tweet is like perfect six. Neighbours are like knight…. Come across the way even wihtout being in sight…👍👍 — Hemant Gami (@HGammi) June 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Sehwag is also in news for the now infamous two-line resume that he sent to the BCCI applying for the job of Indian cricket team’s coach. He had written “Mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before”. The BCCI responded to him by asking him for a more elaborate resume.

