Twitterati in splits after Virender Sehwag writes two-line resume for India coach job

Virender Sehwag, one of the most revered cricketing legends in the country, has over the time earned the reputation of a funny man on Twitter, owing to his witty posts on the micro-blogging site. He hasn’t just come up with quirky birthday wishes and hilarious relationship advice, he has also often taken a stand on many social and current issues on the Internet. Which is probably why, when he sent a two-line resume to the BCCI applying for the job of Indian coach, it were the Netizens who seemed to have the last laugh on it.

As part of his application, Sehwag had said, “Mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before.” Sehwag probably thought that his terse application would land him the high profile job.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions his application has generated since then.

Someone needs to make Sehwag understand the difference between tweeting and sending an application for the post of India’s head coach. — Devanshi (@proud_viratian) June 6, 2017

Sehwag forwards two-line resume for India coach job. Must be:

Play your natural game.

Hit boundaries when in your 90s. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 6, 2017

@virendersehwag must have written these 2 lines in application: Baaration ke liye Pan Parag aur coaching ke liye Virender Sehwag. — Aakash (@sailor_aakash) June 6, 2017

Bet that still made a half a billion Indians laugh. http://t.co/yz8faz5qDb — Imy Asghar (@PakCricket_) June 6, 2017

Sehwag’s application for Indian cricket Team coach would be in 140 characters. — Monica (@monicas004) June 6, 2017

But probably also a hashtag and some smileys. http://t.co/EprELIT1fr — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) June 6, 2017

BCCI: what will be your policy for Indian team as a coach?

Sehwag: see ball, hit Ball.

BCCI: see way, get away. — आदर्श बालक (@khurafatijaat) June 6, 2017

See the ball.

Hit the ball. http://t.co/yFjAVnsBCW — Prasanna (@prasannakp84) June 6, 2017

*Exclusive*

Sehwag’s complete Resume released by BCCI

It says-

“Lena hai to lo..

Warna kat lo…” http://t.co/h8TCCkuH2j — Nikhil (@Nykhil) June 6, 2017

That header must be ‘Virender Sehwag’ nam hi kafi hai..Attacking & destructive.. @virendersehwaghttp://t.co/yL78yK5mWV — ㅤ (@MrKunalM) June 6, 2017

“Someone needs to make Sehwag understand the difference between tweeting and sending an application for the post of India’s head coach”, “Sehwag’s application for Indian cricket Team coach would be in 140 characters”, “probably also (had) a hashtag and some smileys”, “Bet that still made a half a billion Indians laugh,” are just some of the reactions the news generated on social media. Clearly, the references towards his increased presence on the micro-blogging site were too glaring to go unnoticed.

