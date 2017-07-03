Virender Sehwag tweets tale of the ‘Forest Man of India’; Twitterati shower compliments

Virender Sehwag shared the story of the Forest Man of India! (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter) Virender Sehwag shared the story of the Forest Man of India! (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag’s way with words has earned him quite a popular place on Twitter. While his swag on social media is no secret, the former cricketer knows all the tricks of the trade to charm his followers on the social media networking site. From his gyaan on married life to his rib-tickling comical side — Twitterati have come to love the way he adds a punch of humour to everything.

However, the 38-year-old steered away from his usual hysterical side and shared the story of forest conservationist Jadav Payeng to make people aware of how they can help save nature. Tweeting out the tale of the ‘Forest Man of India’, he wrote, “Have you heard of this incredible man, Jadav Payeng, the Forest Man of India? Almost 4 decades ago, as a teenager, he started planting Bamboo. In an area that was washed away with floods, he has single handedly carved a 1360 acre forest that is now home to tigers, rhinoceros, deers, etc.”

Paying a tribute to Payeng, he added, “Salute to the spirit of people like Payeng,who despite adverse situations sacrifice so much to save the environment.” Read his tweets here.

Have you heard of this incredible man, Jadav Payeng ,the Forest Man of India ?

Almost 4 decades ago,as a teenager,he started planting Bamboo pic.twitter.com/JI7XxGfMLn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017

In an area that was washed away with floods,he has single handedly carved a 1360 acre forest that is now home to tigers,rhinoceros,deers etc pic.twitter.com/CG3me1W9Ww — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017

Salute to the spirit of people like Payeng,who despite adverse situations sacrifice so much to save the environment 🙏 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2017

As soon as Sehwag shared the heartwarming story, a lot of people showered compliments on the former cricketer and called Payeng a “legend”, saying that “every compliment will be small to thank him for what he has contributed to our Mother Nature.”

Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Jadhav Molai Payeng single handedly grew a forest larger than New York’s central park. His simple act turned into blessing for many animals. — Phungjwa Brahma (@imphungjwa) July 2, 2017

Hatts off to this Legend.

every compliment will be small to thank him for wat he had contributed to our Mother Nature.

Salute Jadhav ji! — DJABHINAY (@DJ_ABHINAY) July 2, 2017

Jadav still leave in cottage after PADAM SHRI 10km deep on Bharamputra pic.twitter.com/RPNTJvmEp0 — Lion Dr Raj Phanden (@DrPhanden) July 2, 2017

We all need to be like him and create an ecological park near our homes by planting more trees. Kudos to this samanatarian✌👍👍👌 — katsram (@katsram) July 2, 2017

We should all feel the same way.. Thanks for the nice message paaji🙏🙏 — नेत्रा बक्शी⏺️ (@NetraBakshi) July 2, 2017

The environmental activist, who began planting trees in his village in 1979 to prevent soil erosion, also received the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, in 2015 for his efforts.

