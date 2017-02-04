Virender Sehwag trolls Sourav Ganguly in a typical ‘Viru’ way

Virender Sehwag trolls Sourav Ganguly Virender Sehwag trolls Sourav Ganguly

Virender Sehwag, the king of trolls, has been winning the Internet ever since he joined Twitter. He is the undisputed social media star who people absolutely love because of his wit and humour. Can anyone forget him for trolling British journalist Piers Morgan without even naming him? Though it was all in good humour. Not to mention his birthday wishes to people which often make the headlines!

Looks like Sehwag was in a mood to have some fun on the micro-blogging site so he decided to troll former cricketer Sourav Ganguly fondly called Dada. He posted an adorable picture of two pandas, one with bigger black patch around the eyes (commonly known as Chinese panda) and the other with no patch. “When someone you know,takes their glasses off,” he captioned the picture.

People could guess who he was talking about but in another tweet, he clarified with a rather sweet message. “Dada Ganguly and Chinese Ganguly. Great memories of the Prince@SGanguly99 blinking his eyes and smashing spinners out of the stadium,” he wrote. The message made people laugh but also nostalgic at the same time; many reminisced of the time when Ganguly was team India’s captain. “my childhood was awesome.. Saw u ,Sachin n my fav Dada..smashing bowlers worldwide (sic),” wrote a user. this is awesome. “Dada ruled cricket by sheer timing and offside shots were awesome. capatainship was super daring (sic)” wrote another user.

When someone you know,takes their glasses off :) pic.twitter.com/77KmDwPokm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2017

Dada Ganguly and Chinese Ganguly . Great memories of the Prince@SGanguly99 blinking his eyes and smashing spinners out of the stadium. http://t.co/3KyaJxJDqq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2017

