Virender Sehwag’s Tamil tweet in support of Jallikattu protesters wins hearts all over

Virender Sehwag tweets in Tamil to support Jallikattu protesters

The Centre issued an ordinance for holding Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport, that animal rights activists are fighting to be banned. But people across Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai, took to the streets to protest against the ban and stand to preserve their culture. The protesters – who are mostly young people – are not satisfied with the ordinance and are demanding a permanent solution to ensure the annual sport be held without any hindrance.

On Monday, the protests turned violent as police used teargas shells on protesters and even lathi-charged at them in some parts of the city. The police reportedly acted after the protesters refused to budge despite an early morning ‘advisory’ asking the agitators to end their ‘disciplined and peaceful’ protest as their “purpose has been fully achieve”.

While opinion of celebrities and common man is divided on whether the sport should be banned, cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted in support of protesters. However, what made his tweet stand out that it was written in Tamil. “It entails a great respect for the wonderful people of Tamil Nadu. Keep the peace. Regards. I convey my love and admiration for the people who won. I pray for your peace and security,” he tweeted.

Vetri petra thamizhaga makkalukku enathu anbaiyum aatharavaiyum theriviththuk kolkiren.

Ungkal amaithikkum pathukappirkkum prarththikkiren. http://t.co/2De8NEYK3E — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 23, 2017

Responding to his earlier tweet that read, “Request for Peace in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu have led by example. Let vested interests not take advantage. Do your bit please,” fellow cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran said, “seriya sonninga captain!!means u hit the nail on the head viru pa!”. This is probably what inspired Sehwag to talk to him.

He was widely praised for tweeting in Tamil. “OMG! Lots and lots and lots of respect for tweeting in support of Tamilians That too in Tamil,” wrote a user. “seeing this tweet every Tamilian will get goosebumps . A tweet to be pinned across every Tamilian’s timeline now,” wrote another.

