Virender Sehwag takes to bat after Ramjas violence sparked anti-ABVP social media campaign; Twitter debate follows

Former Indian cricketer and current Twitter sensation, Virender Sehwag, has yet again let his bat do the talking in the medium he now excels at as he weighs in on the current social media debate following the Ramjas College ruckus. He tweeted out a picture of himself holding a placard that says, “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did”, along with the message, “Bat me hai Dum ! #BharatJaisiJagahNahi”.

This tweet follows the unfortunate violence at the Delhi University college on February 22, in which students and teachers clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members after the latter disrupted the first session of the two-day seminar on Indian tribals over the participation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid.

Days after this incident, Gurmehar Kaur – daughter of Kargil martyr Capt Mandeep Singh and Voice of Ram volunteer – changed her Facebook profile picture to one with her holding a placard that says, ““I AM A STUDENT OF DELHI UNIVERSITY. I AM NOT AFRAID OF ABVP. I AM NOT ALONE. EVERY STUDENT OF INDIA IS WITH ME. #FIGHTBACKDU #STUDENTSAGAINSTABVP”. This sparked an online campaign as more and more students started changing their profile pictures to ones holding a similar message.

Last year, Kaur had also participated in a video in which she held up yet another controversial card that said “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him”.

It’s believed that Sehwag’s tweet was in response to Kaur’s message, which is what has drawn him a lot of flak from other Twitterati, who have called him out for being insensitive, asking him to choose his opponents wisely.

Here’s Sehwag’s tweet:

And these are some of the reactions it garnered:

@virendersehwag by having a team tht thinks this is funny and then showcasing it , the jokes on u mister , pick on sum1 ur own age and size — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) February 26, 2017

@AskRaushan @Salilacharya @virendersehwag I m glad viru took a stance and think like so many like me think.we stand with nation . — Ac (@imAnshC) February 26, 2017

Hey how asking peace with PAK is being called supporting Pak can you or Sehwag explain me ??@JatinSh89 @virendersehwag — Kumar Amit (@Ikumar7) February 26, 2017

Even PM Modi went Lahore & had Halwa. Later invited ISI to investigate Pathankot attack, was he supporting PAK @JatinSh89 @virendersehwag — Kumar Amit (@Ikumar7) February 26, 2017

Well done sir @virendersehwag. Still hitting centuries…even after retiring from International Cricket.. http://t.co/uQAvXCsKDV — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) February 26, 2017

Even Kaur’s pictures and statements drew a lot of strong reactions on social media.

After her, Bhai has to say something pic.twitter.com/iSC5nxQOFU — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 26, 2017

