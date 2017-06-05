Latest News

Tweeple warn how sleeping around Virender Sehwag can be dangerous; Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne just got caught

'The future is shaped by one's dreams. These legends still don't waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza,' Virender Sehwag tweeted.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 5, 2017 4:25 pm
virender sehwag, virender sehwag twitter, sehwag twitter, sehwag tweets, sehwag sourav ganguly shane warne sleeping, sehwag tweets viral, sehwag latest tweets, sehwag sourav ganguly shane warne sleeping trending tweets, indian express, indian express news Virender Sehwag’s tweet on Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne sleeping has left the Twitter users in splits. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Virender Sehwag, who is one of India’s cricketing stalwarts, has now garnered quite a reputation for his amazing comic timing and wit on Twitter. The former cricketer has, from time and again, proved that he is here to stay on social media with his hilarious commentary and quirky birthday greetings. Sometimes, he goes two steps ahead and even posts embarrassing pictures of fellow cricketers dozing off, much to the sheer delight of his followers on the micro-blogging site.

Well, while fans waited with bated breath for the outcome of the India versus Pakistan match on Sunday, impatiently wishing the rain to stop, it seems veteran cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne took the break from their duties as commentators to get some shut eye. Only trouble was, Sehwag was around, who quickly clicked them snoozing and just shared their pictures on Twitter, with the caption: “The future is shaped by one’s dreams. These legends still don’t waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza”.

This is Sehwag’s tweet.

Looks like Sehwag has been clicking photos of his colleagues sleeping from quite a while. How else would you explain him putting up a photo Sachin ‘God ji’ Tendulkar on Tendulkar’s birthday.

Well, while we don’t know how many such funny treasures the former cricketer has stored on his phone, Twitterati seem to be immensely enjoying these recent photos.

Here are the reactions his post garnered.

From people christening Sehwag as the ‘prince of social media’, those thanking him for ‘Redefining Twitter’ with exclusive content to those who declared how sleep was not any less valuable than gold — there was no dearth of people who were amused by his post. This includes Warne too, who took to Twitter to reply to Sehwag’s hilarious ‘expose’. He tweeted: “”Hahahaha ! Got me on the rain break legend,” that Sehwag promptly retweeted.

Well, if his past references are to go by, then it is Sehwag’s own love for sleep that has come out clearly. He had earlier posted a throwback picture with his wife with the caption: “A good laugh and a good sleep are the two best cures for everything.”

Maan gaye, sirji!

