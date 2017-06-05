Tweeple warn how sleeping around Virender Sehwag can be dangerous; Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne just got caught

Virender Sehwag’s tweet on Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne sleeping has left the Twitter users in splits. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter) Virender Sehwag’s tweet on Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne sleeping has left the Twitter users in splits. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Virender Sehwag, who is one of India’s cricketing stalwarts, has now garnered quite a reputation for his amazing comic timing and wit on Twitter. The former cricketer has, from time and again, proved that he is here to stay on social media with his hilarious commentary and quirky birthday greetings. Sometimes, he goes two steps ahead and even posts embarrassing pictures of fellow cricketers dozing off, much to the sheer delight of his followers on the micro-blogging site.

Well, while fans waited with bated breath for the outcome of the India versus Pakistan match on Sunday, impatiently wishing the rain to stop, it seems veteran cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne took the break from their duties as commentators to get some shut eye. Only trouble was, Sehwag was around, who quickly clicked them snoozing and just shared their pictures on Twitter, with the caption: “The future is shaped by one’s dreams. These legends still don’t waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza”.

This is Sehwag’s tweet.

The future is shaped by one’s dreams. These legends still don’t waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza@SGanguly99 @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/2zgZEC4KWa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2017

Looks like Sehwag has been clicking photos of his colleagues sleeping from quite a while. How else would you explain him putting up a photo Sachin ‘God ji’ Tendulkar on Tendulkar’s birthday.

A rare occasion when one could have committed a crime,God ji sleeping.To a man who could stop time in India, #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/CfPtEKbtSZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2017

Well, while we don’t know how many such funny treasures the former cricketer has stored on his phone, Twitterati seem to be immensely enjoying these recent photos.

Here are the reactions his post garnered.

if my kids asks me a story of someone who really won hearts nd became a prince of social media.. well then.. I’ve a name.. VIRENDRA SEHWAG!! — kinjal upadhyay (@kinjalupadhyay2) June 5, 2017

Veeru paaji tuusi great ho💯👌 — Anjali yadav.😍 (@AshishY76866421) June 5, 2017

ROFl .. Dada sleeping on carpet, Viru paji maar khayenge — Amol (@Imamol97) June 5, 2017

Sona sone se kam nahi — saurabh joshi (@saurabh1205) June 5, 2017

Ha ha ha ha 😂😂😂😂

Viru paji Rocks.

Jo Maja sone me he or Viru ki Commentary me he wo kahi nhi.😊 — Subodh Agarwal (@SubodhAgarwal1) June 5, 2017

Hahaha.. did Dada know u snapped his pic while sleeping? 😂😂 — Debitara Dutta (@DebitaraDutta) June 5, 2017

It also proves that dreaming is mandatory to fulfill dreams! 😉 — AJ (@AJAYKASAM) June 5, 2017

Viru sir you are Redefining Twitter by exclusive content. — ritulistic (@Ritulritul) June 5, 2017

From people christening Sehwag as the ‘prince of social media’, those thanking him for ‘Redefining Twitter’ with exclusive content to those who declared how sleep was not any less valuable than gold — there was no dearth of people who were amused by his post. This includes Warne too, who took to Twitter to reply to Sehwag’s hilarious ‘expose’. He tweeted: “”Hahahaha ! Got me on the rain break legend,” that Sehwag promptly retweeted.

Hahahaha ! Got me on the rain break legend 😴😴😴😴😴http://t.co/PWorASqhd0 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 5, 2017

Well, if his past references are to go by, then it is Sehwag’s own love for sleep that has come out clearly. He had earlier posted a throwback picture with his wife with the caption: “A good laugh and a good sleep are the two best cures for everything.”

A good laugh and a good sleep are the two best cures for everything. pic.twitter.com/8PRYm2m5Ri — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 16, 2017

Maan gaye, sirji!

