Virender Sehwag shares sketch of MS Dhoni made by his 10-yr-old son, and it’s amazing

Virender Sehwag’s son makes a sketch of MS Dhoni (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Virender Sehwag’s son makes a sketch of MS Dhoni (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Virender Sehwag is a star on Twitter, thanks to his witty and humourous tweets that keep people hooked and entertained through the day. There are, in fact, people who wait for him to post something on Twitter. Not to mention, the birthday tweets. But this time, it’s his 10-year-old son Aaryavir Sehwag who deserves the limelight because of his brilliant drawing.

Today on Twitter, Sehwag shared a sketch made by his elder son Aaryavir and it was of none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sehwag couldn’t help but make this funny too. “Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir .Even in this sketch,Maahi maar raha hai.

#JaiNataraj,” he wrote.

His tweet has gone viral with over 2,500 retweets and 12,000 likes, at the time of writing. Recently, he won hearts on social media when he tweeted support for Jallikattu protesters and that too in Tamil. Both his tweets on Jallikattu won the Internet.

The sketch reminded people of the master cricketer Dhoni, who recently stepped down from captaincy of limited-overs matches to make way for Virat Kohli. “@virendersehwag just incase he aspires to be a cricketer. Aaryavir might open like his daddy and finish like @msdhoni” wrote a user. Another user posted a sketch of Dhoni he had done.

@virendersehwag @msdhoni WOWWW even junior Sehwag is a Dhoni fan ❤️❤️❤️ — Mahi (@mahiagarwa) January 25, 2017

@virendersehwag @msdhoni The Natraja Shot, may be the way to describe it — vishal jadhav (@vishalvjadhav99) January 25, 2017

