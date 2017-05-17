Virender Sehwag shares his mantra for a happy marriage on Twitter; but what is it?

Sehwag is clearly having the best of both the worlds! (Source: File Photo) Sehwag is clearly having the best of both the worlds! (Source: File Photo)

Virender Sehwag is known to be his ‘upbeat and witty’ best on social media. A quick skim through his Twitter newsfeed and one will see everything from quirky birthday tweets to life saving tips with a pinch of humour. This time, the former cricketer decided to share his ‘mantra’ for a happy married life and, of course, his fans on the micro-blogging site love it.

While there would be a lot of men who would prefer hanging out with their friends and catch up on their favourite match than going to the movie with their wife, Sehwag is having the best of both worlds! Husbands and boyfriends of the world can definitely take a leaf or two from Sehwag’s book of wisdom. He posted a picture of him, watching an IPL match on his smartphone, while he is accompanying his wife to the movies!

Well, as he pretty aptly puts, “Main bhi khush, Biwi bhi khush”.

This is Sehwag’s tweet.

A happy wife means a happy Life. In a theatre ,watching match as wife watches a movie. Main bhi khush, Biwi bhi khush.

Simple joys.#MIvRPSpic.twitter.com/JulwjdzSe8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 16, 2017

Here is what his followers on Twitter had to say in response.

@virendersehwag Wah pajjiii tusi to bahut kamal ho…

Ek teer se do do nishana… — |MOHIT| | MI | (@mohitkeshri27) May 16, 2017

@virendersehwag Not sure of the “main bhi khush….” line bhaiyya. Be ready to face the bouncer when you are least expecting it. 😂😂😂 — Vinayak Kudva (@KudvaVinayak) May 16, 2017

@virendersehwag Achha rasta nikale ho,sirji..

Digital India — Mehul Topiwala (@TopiwalaMehul) May 16, 2017

@virendersehwag What an idea sirji 🙌 — Bahubali टपु (@incredible_setu) May 16, 2017

Now, we know how Sehwag always takes the cake with his humourous take on things, but it wasn’t long ago that his wedding anniversary tweet for wife Aarti went viral, just because of how absolutely heartfelt it was. This was in response to Aarti’s tweet celebrating their 13 years of togetherness.

This is Aarti’s wedding anniversary tweet.

13 yrs to a beautiful union with a wonderful man.Thank u Viru for filling my life with love, laughter & joy.Wishing us a great life together pic.twitter.com/BYVSc50IT4 — Aarti Sehwag (@AartiSehwag) April 22, 2017

Sehwag’s absolutely sweet reply:

Anniversary is a momentary celebration, but our marriage is a timeless celebration. Thank you for everything Aarti. http://t.co/gcVTNnPgWd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 22, 2017

