Virender Sehwag shares his mantra for a happy marriage on Twitter; but what is it?

'Main bhi khush, Biwi bhi khush', tweets the sagely Virender Sehwag.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 17, 2017 2:44 pm
virender sehwag, virender sehwag tweet, virender sehwag twitter, virender sehwag wife twitter, sehwag twitter happy marriage secret, sehwag watching match in movie hall tweet photo, indian express, indian express news Sehwag is clearly having the best of both the worlds! (Source: File Photo)

Virender Sehwag is known to be his ‘upbeat and witty’ best on social media. A quick skim through his Twitter newsfeed and one will see everything from quirky birthday tweets to life saving tips with a pinch of humour. This time, the former cricketer decided to share his ‘mantra’ for a happy married life and, of course, his fans on the micro-blogging site love it.

While there would be a lot of men who would prefer hanging out with their friends and catch up on their favourite match than going to the movie with their wife, Sehwag is having the best of both worlds! Husbands and boyfriends of the world can definitely take a leaf or two from Sehwag’s book of wisdom. He posted a picture of him, watching an IPL match on his smartphone, while he is accompanying his wife to the movies!

Well, as he pretty aptly puts, “Main bhi khush, Biwi bhi khush”.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag’s birthday tweet to Brian Lara has left Twitterati confused

This is Sehwag’s tweet.

Here is what his followers on Twitter had to say in response.

Now, we know how Sehwag always takes the cake with his humourous take on things, but it wasn’t long ago that his wedding anniversary tweet for wife Aarti went viral, just because of how absolutely heartfelt it was. This was in response to Aarti’s tweet celebrating their 13 years of togetherness.

This is Aarti’s wedding anniversary tweet.

Sehwag’s absolutely sweet reply:

