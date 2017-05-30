Virender Sehwag asks ‘What do you connect most with?’; gets fascinating replies on Twitter

As much as he is known to be among the greatest cricketing legends the country has come to see, Virender Sehwag has also earned himself a reputation on Twitter, thanks to his wit and timeless sense of humour. From quirky birthday tweets for cricketers and friends, funny commentary about marriage and life to even taking a stand on social issues — Sehwag has made his presence felt on the micro-blogging site and as a result, cultivated a devout fan following, just like his batting did. This time, it is his rather fascinating question that has got people talking on Twitter.
On the morning of May 30, Sehwag tweeted the question “What is a thing, a person(s) , an animal, a place, you connect most with ?”. No prizes for guessing, the post generated quite a buzz among his followers, who got replying to the 38-year-old in no time. From funny answers to heart-touching ones, what seems like an early-morning thought, generated answers that are just as much interesting.
What is a thing, a person(s) ,an animal ,a place ,you connect most with ?
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 30, 2017
@virendersehwag An animal preferably a cow because cow is our mother
— ☀ मिथिलेश☀ (@mkkushwaha33) May 30, 2017
@virendersehwag Wifi and wife but one at a time.
— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) May 30, 2017
@virendersehwag A person name Virendra Sehwag & hid tweets 😂
— Rushikesh (@Rushi_Official) May 30, 2017
@virendersehwag A place (bharat)😊
— sandeep birda (@sandeep_birda) May 30, 2017
@virendersehwag Person -Kalam sir n my family
Animal – Dog
Place – my place of duty ( mera BSF privar )
😊😊😊
— Ravinder lamba (@lamba_ravinder) May 30, 2017
@virendersehwag paaji I feel more connected to your on time sense of humour.listen hindi commentary specially for your punch lines…
— Amarnath kumar (@amarnath09) May 30, 2017
@virendersehwag In today’s world everyone is connected to #Wifi 😂😂
— Swetha💫 (@swetha_crazy) May 30, 2017
@virendersehwag Thing : Mobile Phone
Person : Virender Sehwag
Animal : Bird in Twitter
Place : Virtual Duniya
Jai Ho #VirenderSehwag Ji.🙏🙏🙏
— Ansuman Rath🇮🇳 (@ansumanrath79) May 30, 2017
Last we heard, Sehwag was busy giving people #marriagegoals on Twitter. He posted a picture that showed him watching an IPL match on his phone, while he accompanied his wife to movies! He pretty aptly captioned the picture “A happy wife means a happy Life. In a theatre ,watching match as wife watches a movie. Main bhi khush, Biwi bhi khush. Simple joys” much to the delight of his Twitter followers.
