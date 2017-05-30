Latest News

Virender Sehwag asks ‘What do you connect most with?’; gets fascinating replies on Twitter

Virender Sehwag is known for generating a buzz on Twitter every time he writes something.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 30, 2017 10:25 am
virender sehwag, virender sehwag tweet, virender sehwag latest tweet, sehwag latest tweets, sehwag latest twitter posts, virender sehwag posts, indian express, indian express news, indian express trending, sehwag twitter Virender Sehwag’s latest tweet has generated a lot of buzz on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)

As much as he is known to be among the greatest cricketing legends the country has come to see, Virender Sehwag has also earned himself a reputation on Twitter, thanks to his wit and timeless sense of humour. From quirky birthday tweets for cricketers and friends, funny commentary about marriage and life to even taking a stand on social issues — Sehwag has made his presence felt on the micro-blogging site and as a result, cultivated a devout fan following, just like his batting did. This time, it is his rather fascinating question that has got people talking on Twitter.

On the morning of May 30, Sehwag tweeted the question “What is a thing, a person(s) , an animal, a place, you connect most with ?”. No prizes for guessing, the post generated quite a buzz among his followers, who got replying to the 38-year-old in no time. From funny answers to heart-touching ones, what seems like an early-morning thought, generated answers that are just as much interesting.

Read Sehwag’s tweet here.

Here are some of the replies his question generated on the micro-blogging site.

Last we heard, Sehwag was busy giving people #marriagegoals on Twitter. He posted a picture that showed him watching an IPL match on his phone, while he accompanied his wife to movies! He pretty aptly captioned the picture “A happy wife means a happy Life. In a theatre ,watching match as wife watches a movie. Main bhi khush, Biwi bhi khush. Simple joys” much to the delight of his Twitter followers.

