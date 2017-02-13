‘Get well soon. Prayers!’: Sehwag’s message to Kashmiri youth who insulted Kulgam martyrs

Virender Sehwag tried to stop the youth with kind words while he continued the spat with other users. Virender Sehwag tried to stop the youth with kind words while he continued the spat with other users.

In a fierce encounter between militants and security forces, four local militants and two army men were killed in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday. Along with them, two civilians also lost their lives, one in the encounter and another in the protests that followed in Frisal area of Kulgam.

As the story of the two fallen soldiers spread on social media, many paid homage and saluted late Lance Naik Bhandoriya Gopal Sinh Munimsinh and Sepoy Raghubeer Singh for their valour.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag too shared pictures of the martyrs and expressed his condolences. However, one particular Kashmiri youth didn’t like Sehwag’s tweet hinting the killings of the civilians. The tweet which read, “Kashmiris will fight till death. Your so called heroes will die too” was later deleted after Sehwag gave him a befitting reply. The cricketer known for his active presence on Twitter in reply to the hate tweet wrote, “No word in dictionary to describe beings like you. Get well soon. Prayers !”

However, the youth did not stop after receiving the reply from Viru, instead, he tweeted out few more controversial remarks and said, “People will continue to die.but remember we Kashmiri never quit.”

Soon after, a long trial of spat continued on Sehwag’s Twitter thread among many other users and the youth. However, the cricketer did not get involved further.

Naman to army jawans Bhandoriya Gopal Singh & Raghuveer Singh who attained martyrdom today in Kulgam. Om Shanti . pic.twitter.com/CCRCEt5lON — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2017

The tweet has now been removed.

No word in dictionary to describe beings like you. Get well soon. Prayers ! http://t.co/JKGPSPY785 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2017

Here’s what the youth wrote after Sehwag’s confrontation

There can’t be peace until Kashmir issue is solved.#KulgamEncounter #Kulgam People will continue to die.but remember we kashmiri never quit. — MUHAMMAD UMAIR 🇵🇰 (@MUKashmiri) February 13, 2017

as you sow, so shall you reap.#KulgamKillings.you killed my brothers.Your soldiers died too. One who shoots at unarmed civilian is not hero. — MUHAMMAD UMAIR 🇵🇰 (@MUKashmiri) February 13, 2017

The army on Monday paid tributes to the two jawans and later their bodies were flown to their hometowns.

