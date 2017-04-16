Virender Sehwag’s hilarious comparison of ‘pati’ to ‘split AC’ will make you go ROFL-ing

Do you agree with Sehwag’s tweet? (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter) Do you agree with Sehwag’s tweet? (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Not just for his stroke play on cricket field, Virender Sehwag is quite popular for his funny and witty tweets too. The former Indian opener this time took the banter to an altogether new level when he compared husbands to split ACs.

ALSO READ | Twitterati react to Virender Sehwag’s reply to Kargil martyr’s daughter after Ramjas violence

Sharing a picture with his wife Aarti Ahlawat, Sehwag wrote: “Husband’s condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside, inside the house cool, silent and remote controlled. Shaant, shushil pati.” Inviting laughter and witty one-liners, the former cricketer’s peculiar remark will make you nutty as a fruitcake.

See his tweet here.

Husband condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside , inside the house cool,silent and remote controlled.

Shaant,shushil pati. pic.twitter.com/f80oWkaQSz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2017

Saying that the tweet could be the lines of a TV commercial too, many Twitter users commented back with hilarious tweets. Read some reactions here.

@virendersehwag Hahaha Paaji 🙏

If Any AC Company Can Make You Their Brand Ambassador Then This Lines Shd Be Their TVC. — ⚛️ Umesh ⚛️ (@umeshtiwari02) April 14, 2017

@virendersehwag Hahaha. Brilliant. Remote Control takes away the cake. Stay blessed both of you. — पनुन कशमीर (@indujalali) April 14, 2017

@virendersehwag @Vishwal2801 Taking on terrorists and jihadis is OK, but do u really need to take this huge risk of taking panga with wife #besafe #prayersfou — Passerby (@rohitindiacalls) April 14, 2017

@virendersehwag Ghar me shaant aur commentary box and Twitter pe bhoochaal. Kya baat hai sir ji. 😛#virendrasehwag sir, you rock always — AMAN GUPTA (@hanuramshyam123) April 14, 2017

However, this isn’t the first time Sehwag has shared a quirky definition of relationship. Earlier, he compared his relationship using the terms of cricket. See the tweet here.

With wife be like u r at non-striker end.Let her do the talking & run when you need to #mybestpartner#ViruKaGyaan pic.twitter.com/x8R2qZN7dF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2016

Interesting, isn’t it?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd