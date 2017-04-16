Latest News

Virender Sehwag’s hilarious comparison of ‘pati’ to ‘split AC’ will make you go ROFL-ing

Inviting laughter and witty one-liners, Virender Sehwag's peculiar remark will make you nutty as a fruitcake.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 16, 2017 6:38 pm
Do you agree with Sehwag's tweet?

Not just for his stroke play on cricket field, Virender Sehwag is quite popular for his funny and witty tweets too. The former Indian opener this time took the banter to an altogether new level when he compared husbands to split ACs.

Sharing a picture with his wife Aarti Ahlawat, Sehwag wrote: “Husband’s condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside, inside the house cool, silent and remote controlled. Shaant, shushil pati.” Inviting laughter and witty one-liners, the former cricketer’s peculiar remark will make you nutty as a fruitcake.

Saying that the tweet could be the lines of a TV commercial too, many Twitter users commented back with hilarious tweets. Read some reactions here.

However, this isn’t the first time Sehwag has shared a quirky definition of relationship. Earlier, he compared his relationship using the terms of cricket. See the tweet here.

