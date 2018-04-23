Follow Us:
Sehwag’s funny tweet right before his wedding anniversary got Twitterati LOL-ing

Virender Sehwag has come to be one of the most popular celebrities on social media thanks to his brand of humour which includes sharing funny one-liners and quirky wishes for fellow cricketers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2018 10:50:55 am
virender sehwag, sehwag, sehwag twitter, sehwag funny tweets, sehwag funny posts, sehwag funny Twitter, sehwag wife, sehwag anniversary, sehwag funny Twitter, Indian Express, Indian Express News Virender Sehwag’s latest tweet that has got people talking is a joke that he shared about a falling star, along with which he shared an adorable picture with his wife. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Virender Sehwag, in addition to being a witty cricket commentator and one of the best batsmen in the history of the gentleman’s game in India, also happens to get people laughing with his brand of Twitter humour. Known for his funny one-liners and quirky wishes for fellow cricketers, Sehwag has come to be one of the most popular celebrities on social media. Also known for sharing (funny) antidotes for the married ones through his experiences as a husband, you will often find the former cricketer taking a joke or two on himself as well. His latest tweet that has got people talking is a joke that he shared about a falling star, along with which he shared an adorable picture with his wife.

He tweeted: “Heard this- Ek aadmi ne tootte taare ko dekhkar Biwi se bahas jeetne ki shakti maangi. Taara vapas jud gaya!” which translates to “A man once saw a falling star and immediately asked for his wish to win an argument with his wife to be granted. The star fixed itself from falling.” implying how it is impossible to win an argument with the wife for the husband.

Within a short time, his followers found themselves laughing over Sehwag’s latest Twitter-sixer!

Interestingly, Sehwag chose a day before his wedding anniversary to post this ‘gem’ on the micro-blogging site. How do we know? Well, the cricketer shared this lovely picture with his wife again, this time with his face smeared with cake.

Twitterati meanwhile, seem to have had a goto time LOL-ing over Sehwag’s sense of humour.

Adorable but no less funny, isn’t it?!

