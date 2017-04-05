Twitterati in splits after Sehwag calls Ishant Sharma a ‘slightly distorted Burj-Khalifa’

Virender Sehwag just upped the ‘Ishant meme’ game and called him a ‘slightly distorted Burj Khalifa’! Virender Sehwag just upped the ‘Ishant meme’ game and called him a ‘slightly distorted Burj Khalifa’!

Virender Sehwag, former Indian cricketer, has had an immensely successful innings with his sense of humour on Twitter. From wishing other cricketers in his signature style to poking fun at them, Sehwag has always managed to tickle a funny bone on the micro-blogging site. Now, it seems, Ishant Sharma is the latest to be at the receiving end of Sehwag’s funny jibe on Twitter. Sharma mocked the Australian captain with a bizarre expression and gave rise to an endless number of memes on Twitter recently. And now with Sehwag’s tweet welcoming his on board the team of Kings XI Punjab, it seems the Internet is not going to forget the ‘Ishant meme’ anytime soon.

The 38-year-old former cricketer took to Twitter and promptly tweeted: “Welcoming the Hairy&Slightly distorted Burj Khalifa @ImIshant to the @lionsdenkxip family.Plz Welcome him by making such a face wherever u r”. Although it was supposed to be a ‘welcome’ tweet, calling Sharma a “hairy and slightly distorted Burj Khalifa” has left Twitterati in splits!

Read his tweet here.

Welcoming the Hairy&Slightly distorted Burj Khalifa @ImIshant to the @lionsdenkxip family.Plz Welcome him by making such a face wherever u r pic.twitter.com/zThZP8IUdW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 4, 2017

Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered.

@virendersehwag @ImIshant @lionsdenkxip HahA!! Hilarious paaji.. Getting Ishant Sharma must be your idea I’m very sure about that. Hope he will play well & bring credits to u! — Maharaj Patil (@I_am_Viru_Lover) April 4, 2017

@virendersehwag @ImIshant @lionsdenkxip Hahahahahahaha . This pic will be remembered for a long time . — Appy (@appythegr8) April 4, 2017

In case you are wondering how is Sehwag suddenly getting very creative with nicknames, then it was only recently that the cricketer decided to hold a #ViruGhareluAwards. With that he gave hilarious nicknames to the Indian and Australian cricketers who played a Test match series in Dharamsala recently. For instance, Virat Kohli was ‘holder’, and Steven Smith was declared ‘Tubelight’.

