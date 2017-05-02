Virender Sehwag’s birthday tweet to Brian Lara has left Twitterati confused

Virender Sehwag wished Brian Lara on his birthday and hell broke loose on Twitter! (Source: File Photo) Virender Sehwag wished Brian Lara on his birthday and hell broke loose on Twitter! (Source: File Photo)

Virender Sehwag, in addition to his reputation of being one of the best Indian cricketers, is known for his wit and quirky way of trolling others. His sense of humour has earned him a social media celebrity status and often, he has taken to Twitter to make jokes, hold discussions and form opinions and has more or less managed to generate a buzz, each time. This time, it is Sehwag’s birthday wish to cricketer Brian Lara that has got Twitter users confused and no surprises there.

Sehwag tweeted, “Happy Birthday @BrianLara. BC Lara, kya tha Maara”, wishing the 48-year-old on his birthday. But with “BC” being a popular acronym for umm … a commonly used Hindi expletive, Indian Twitter users had a hard time figuring out what exactly Sehwag did mean when he wrote that.

This is Sehwag’s tweet.

Happy Birthday @BrianLara . BC Lara ,kya tha Maara pic.twitter.com/Uqu3RfLNbl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 2, 2017

And this is what all the speculation was about.

@virendersehwag @BrianLara @virendersehwag man liya aapko sir🙏🙏 …. sidha mooh pe Gali ( BC Lara ) 😂😂😂😂😝😝😝😝😝 — vicky babaji dalvi (@vistvicky) May 2, 2017

@virendersehwag @BrianLara Why you say BC please explain

Happy b,day lara — Deepak gupta (@guptadeepak262) May 2, 2017

@virendersehwag @BrianLara BC means Brian.Charles and not what the others are thinking — nikkish (@nikkish2) May 2, 2017

@virendersehwag @BrianLara Hehehe u said BC to Lara — vikas choudhary (@vikas_ch) May 2, 2017

@virendersehwag@BrianLara BC wala BC BOLE KYA PAJI — Suraj Singh (@suraj09singh) May 2, 2017

Many people got absolutely stuck at “What is BC?”, “Why did you say BC?”, while others thought they’d rather explain to people that it is “Brian Charles Lara” and not what many of them were actually thinking. It was only a matter of time before Sehwag himself decided to take to the micro-blogging site to clarify. To one of the Twitter users asking, “Why BC Lara stands for??” he replied, “Brian Charles Lara only!”

Brian Charles Lara only ! http://t.co/WXSa7UkijL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 2, 2017

